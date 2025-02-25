Two former FSU stars continue to build NFL free agency buzz
The 2025 NFL offseason is in full swing. Speculation about free agency continues to create buzz about where NFL athletes will land when everything is finalized on March 12. CBS Sports recently released a list of their 2025 All-Free Agent Team, and two former Florida State stars continue to garner attention in the free agency marketplace.
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr. and Philidelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat both made the list with Sweat being named first-team and Samuel making the second-team roster.
READ MORE: ESPN’s returning production metrics point to a trend back toward success for FSU Football
Samuel missed most of the 2024 season with a shoulder injury, and it is expected that he won't re-sign with the Chargers. He was drafted by the Chargers in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft after spending three years with the Seminoles. He appeared in 50 games with 47 starts, tallying 176 tackles, 37 passes defended, and six interceptions.
In 2023, Samuel posted a catch rate allowed over expected of -5.0 percent and ranked fifth in the NFL with 11 pass breakups. Listed at 5'10, 180 pounds, some teams will be worried about his size, although that hasn't affected his playmaking ability. If healthy, he will be a valuable addition to any franchise in need of an experienced cornerback.
Sweat will be another hot commodity on the market coming off of a Super Bowl LIX victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Sweat's standout performance in the Philadelphia Eagles' 40-22 victory over the Chiefs has catapulted him into the limelight as his contract in the City of Brotherly Love expires. He had 2.5 sacks in that game to add to his eight regular season total.
Signing Sweat won't come cheap for teams looking to bolster their defensive front. Spotrac predicts Sweat's potential contract with a new team will be worth $56,466,831 over three years, so he will need to land with a team that has enough cap space to sign his star power while continuing to build its roster.
READ MORE: Florida State standout defender projected to reunite with former teammates for LA Rams
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Former FSU Football standouts, including Jared Verse and Jordan Travis, recognized at FSU-UM basketball game
• Malique Ewin dominates as FSU Basketball completes season sweep of Miami, 74-66
• Which Florida State true freshman has the potential to develop into something special?
• True freshman quarterback Kevin Sperry excited for FSU’s up-tempo offense under Gus Malzahn