Commanders secure former Bears defender on one-year deal
NFL Free Agency has turned out to be another whirlwind as teams continue to develop their rosters with Lombardi Trophy wishes and Super Bowl dreams.
Former Florida State stars Josh Sweat and Mario Edwards, Jr. both found new contracts in the offseason, and now, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, BCS National Champion Eddie Goldman will reportedly be taking his talents to the DMV after signing a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders.
Goldman, a second-round selection in the 2015 draft, has played in 81 games, starting 73, for Chicago and Atlanta. Over his career, he has tallied 14.0 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, and 24 quarterback hits.
The Chicago Bears selected the 6'3'', 325-pound Washington, D.C. native in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft with the No. 39 pick overall. He spent six years in the Windy City before briefly retiring, then returned to play a one-year stint with the Atlanta Falcons.
READ MORE: Top QB target locks in official visit to FSU Football
The move marks an intriguing choice for the Commanders, who finished second in the NFC East last season with a 12-5 record behind the Philidelphia Eagles, who went on to win it all in Super Bowl LIX.
Goldman has the potential to be a solid rotational player in Washington's lineup. He would play behind Daron Payne, who suffered an undisclosed hand injury while aggravating his knee in last year's Wild Card matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
As of now, he will be joining Javon Kinlaw, Dorance Armstrong, Jer'Zhan Newton, and Javontae Jean-Baptiste heading into 2025.
READ MORE: ESPN’s Paul Finebaum bashes FSU, Clemson in conference realignment debate
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Basketball throughout the season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Football listed as a college football team that must 'fine-tune' ahead of spring
• ESPN identifies FSU Football's 'players to watch' during spring practice
• Florida Gators offer FSU's longest-standing commitment in #Tribe26
• Former LSU standout gives major props to ex-FSU DE Jared Verse at NFL Combine