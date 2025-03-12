Commanders secure former Bears defender on one-year deal

Nole Gameday

After stints with the Bears and Falcons, the experienced defensive tackle looks to make an impact in Washington’s rotation.

Nov 3, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Chicago Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman (91) reacts against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
NFL Free Agency has turned out to be another whirlwind as teams continue to develop their rosters with Lombardi Trophy wishes and Super Bowl dreams.

Former Florida State stars Josh Sweat and Mario Edwards, Jr. both found new contracts in the offseason, and now, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, BCS National Champion Eddie Goldman will reportedly be taking his talents to the DMV after signing a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders.

Goldman, a second-round selection in the 2015 draft, has played in 81 games, starting 73, for Chicago and Atlanta. Over his career, he has tallied 14.0 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, and 24 quarterback hits.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) rushes the ball against Chicago Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman.
Eddie Goldman is leaving the Bears for the Commanders.

The Chicago Bears selected the 6'3'', 325-pound Washington, D.C. native in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft with the No. 39 pick overall. He spent six years in the Windy City before briefly retiring, then returned to play a one-year stint with the Atlanta Falcons.

The move marks an intriguing choice for the Commanders, who finished second in the NFC East last season with a 12-5 record behind the Philidelphia Eagles, who went on to win it all in Super Bowl LIX.

Goldman has the potential to be a solid rotational player in Washington's lineup. He would play behind Daron Payne, who suffered an undisclosed hand injury while aggravating his knee in last year's Wild Card matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As of now, he will be joining Javon Kinlaw, Dorance Armstrong, Jer'Zhan Newton, and Javontae Jean-Baptiste heading into 2025.

