Top QB target locks in official visit to FSU Football
Florida State is still in the hunt for a quarterback to lead its 2026 recruiting class. The Seminoles saw four-star signal-caller Brady Smigiel re-open his recruitment a few months ago, sending the coaching staff back into the market for a replacement.
Since then, FSU has focused its search on five-star Keisean Henderson, four-star Landon Duckworth, and four-star Bowe Bentley. The Seminoles offered the trio of quarterbacks in the wake of Smigiel backing off his pledge.
The name that pops off the page is obviously Duckworth, considering his previous relationship with offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn which dates back to when the latter was the head coach at UCF.
Florida State is heavily pursuing the talented blue-chip prospect now that Malzahn is in Tallahassee. Plus, Duckworth threw in front of head coach Mike Norvell and quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz at a summer camp in the past.
READ MORE: FSU Football adds dual-threat quarterback to 2025 roster
The Seminoles will get a chance to take their shot at Duckworth this summer. He's locked in four official visits, including a trip to Florida State from June 13-15. Duckworth will also check out Georgia, South Carolina, and Ole Miss.
FSU has yet to host Duckworth this year so it would be massive if the coaching staff could get him on campus at some point prior to his official visit.
The Alabama native is coming off an outstanding junior season where he led Jackson High School to a 14-1 record and a state championship. He completed 162/243 passes for 3,439 yards with 39 touchdowns to ten interceptions while rushing 62 times for 648 yards and 12 more scores.
Duckworth threw for 300+ yards in four games and rushed for a touchdown in ten different contests. He completed a season-high 24/31 passes for 535 yards with five touchdowns to one interception and added a score on the ground in a 49-7 victory against Mobile Christian High School on September 20.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 47 overall prospect, the No. 6 QB, and the No. 3 recruit in Alabama according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 14 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2025 Season?
Senior Thomas Castellanos
Redshirt Sophomore Brock Glenn
Redshirt Sophomore Michael Grant
Redshirt Freshman Trever Jackson
True Freshman Kevin Sperry
True Freshman Gavin Markey
READ MORE: Florida Gators QB takes shot at FSU Football’s stadium atmosphere
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Former LSU standout gives major props to ex-FSU DE Jared Verse at NFL Combine
• FSU defensive tackle goes viral during NFL Combine 40-yard dash
• Former FSU Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald showcases accuracy at 2025 NFL Combine
• Best photos of former FSU stars Azareye'h Thomas, Joshua Farmer, and Ryan Fitzgerald at 2025 NFL Combine