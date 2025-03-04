4-star defensive end trims recruitment, FSU Football makes the cut
Florida State is in the running for one of the top defensive ends in the 2026 class.
On Tuesday, four-star EDGE Zavion Griffin-Haynes announced he was trimming his recruitment to 11 programs. The Seminoles made the cut alongside Miami, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, Texas, Notre Dame, and North Carolina State.
Griffin-Haynes was on campus for a junior day visit in January. He's expected to return to Tallahassee in April where he could explore the possibility of locking in an official visit to Florida State. One thing working in the Seminoles' favor is that they've already offered Griffin-Haynes' brother, Jayden Griffin-Haynes. The two have expressed wanting to play together at the college level.
FSU director of recruiting strategy, DJ Daniels, spent ample time around Griffin-Haynes while he was on campus. Daniels is a rising star in the personnel department who is from Wilson, North Carolina.
Griffin-Haynes was previously pledged to North Carolina before the program parted ways with Mack Brown. New head coach Bill Belichick has swiftly made him a priority as the Tar Heels try to get him back into their 2026 class.
The 6-foot-6, 235-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 222 overall prospect, the No. 19 EDGE, and the No. 14 recruit in North Carolina in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country. The Seminoles haven't landed a pledge from a defensive end yet.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Jaden Jones
Redshirt Senior Deamontae Diggs
Redshirt Junior James Williams
Redshirt Junior Deante McCray
Redshirt Junior Aaron Hester
Redshirt Sophomore Grant Fielder
True Freshman Tylon Lee
True Freshman LaJesse Harrold
True Freshman Mandrell Desir
True Freshman Darryll Desir
