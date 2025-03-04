Nole Gameday

4-star defensive end trims recruitment, FSU Football makes the cut

The Seminoles are in the running for a top defensive end recruit.

Dustin Lewis

Zavion Griffin-Haynes/Twitter
In this story:

Florida State is in the running for one of the top defensive ends in the 2026 class.

On Tuesday, four-star EDGE Zavion Griffin-Haynes announced he was trimming his recruitment to 11 programs. The Seminoles made the cut alongside Miami, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, Texas, Notre Dame, and North Carolina State.

Griffin-Haynes was on campus for a junior day visit in January. He's expected to return to Tallahassee in April where he could explore the possibility of locking in an official visit to Florida State. One thing working in the Seminoles' favor is that they've already offered Griffin-Haynes' brother, Jayden Griffin-Haynes. The two have expressed wanting to play together at the college level.

FSU director of recruiting strategy, DJ Daniels, spent ample time around Griffin-Haynes while he was on campus. Daniels is a rising star in the personnel department who is from Wilson, North Carolina.

Griffin-Haynes was previously pledged to North Carolina before the program parted ways with Mack Brown. New head coach Bill Belichick has swiftly made him a priority as the Tar Heels try to get him back into their 2026 class.

The 6-foot-6, 235-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 222 overall prospect, the No. 19 EDGE, and the No. 14 recruit in North Carolina in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country. The Seminoles haven't landed a pledge from a defensive end yet.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Clemons

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Jaden Jones

Redshirt Senior Deamontae Diggs

Redshirt Junior James Williams

Redshirt Junior Deante McCray

Redshirt Junior Aaron Hester

Redshirt Sophomore Grant Fielder

True Freshman Tylon Lee

True Freshman LaJesse Harrold

True Freshman Mandrell Desir

True Freshman Darryll Desir

READ MORE: Duke Blue Devils star, projected no. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg exits with injury against FSU

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

  Former LSU standout gives major props to ex-FSU DE Jared Verse at NFL Combine

 FSU defensive tackle goes viral during NFL Combine 40-yard dash

 Former FSU Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald showcases accuracy at 2025 NFL Combine

 Best photos of former FSU stars Azareye'h Thomas, Joshua Farmer, and Ryan Fitzgerald at 2025 NFL Combine

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles Recruiting