Projecting FSU Football's Roster by Position Early in 2026 Offseason
In this story:
Florida State's roster will look remarkably different going into 2026. The Seminoles had over 60 players move on after last season for a variety of reasons, including graduation and the NCAA Transfer Portal.
As of late January, only 48 players from the 2025 campaign are projected to return to Tallahassee, and that's if redshirt senior defensive end Deamontae Diggs earns a medical redshirt. 37 of those Seminoles were underclassmen last fall, and 16 redshirted.
READ MORE: FSU Football Duo Draws Top-100 Buzz Ahead of 2026 Season
That's led to a heavy effort to add bodies. Florida State signed 31 high school/JUCO prospects in December, the most in the Mike Norvell era, and recently added JUCO quarterback Malachi Marshall and JUCO linebacker Chris Thomas.
The Seminoles followed that up by bringing in 23 players out of the portal, including running back Tre Wisner, offensive tackle Xavier Chaplin, and linebacker Chris Jones.
Based on FSU's final depth chart of the season against Florida, the Seminoles will be replacing 35 players on the two-deep on offense, defense, and special teams.
Florida State is expected to have one spot still available, possibly more, as former walk-ons were grandfathered into the 105 limits, allowing teams to go above that number in some instances.
Considering the current state of the roster, it makes sense for the Seminoles to put a focus on the defensive front. The trenches are looking like a point of concern with the lack of proven talent off the edge.
Let's take a look at the projected roster and where the numbers stand as of now.
Florida State 2026 Roster Position By Position Projection
*High School/JUCO signee
^Incoming transfer
Quarterback (6):
^Ashton Daniels, Redshirt Senior
^Dean DeNobile, Redshirt Senior
Michael Grant, Redshirt Junior
*Malachi Marshall, Junior
Kevin Sperry, Redshirt Freshman
*Jaden O'Neal, Freshman
Running Back (6):
^Tre Wisner, Senior
^Gemari Sands, Redshirt Junior
Samuel Singleton, Redshirt Junior
Zay Parks, Redshirt Sophomore
Ousmane Kromah, Sophomore
*Amari Thomas, Freshman
Tight End (7):
Greyson Labiad, Redshirt Senior
^Desirrio Riles, Senior
Landen Thomas, Junior
Chase Loftin, Redshirt Freshman
Gavin Markey, Redshirt Freshman
*Xavier Tiller, Freshman
*Corbyn Fordham, Freshman
Wide Receiver (11):
Duce Robinson, Senior
Micahi Danzy, Redshirt Sophomore
Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore
Teriq Mallory, Redshirt Freshman
Tae'Shaun Gelsey, Redshirt Freshman
*Jasen Lopez, Freshman
*Devin Carter, Freshman
*Efrem White, Freshman
*Darryon Williams, Freshman
*Brandon Bennett, Freshman
*Jonah Winston, Freshman
Offensive Lineman (17):
^Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior
^Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Senior
Andre' Otto, Redshirt Junior
^Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Junior
^Chimdia Nwaiwu, Redshirt Junior
*Steven Moore, Junior
Jon Daniels, Redshirt Sophomore
Jayden Todd, Redshirt Sophomore
^Paul Bowling, Sophomore
Sean Poret, Redshirt Freshman
Chastan Brown, Redshirt Freshman
Sandman Thompson, Redshirt Freshman
*Jakobe Green, Freshman
*Michael Ionata, Freshman
*Luke Francis, Freshman
*Steven Pickard, Freshman
*Nikau Hepi, Freshman
Defensive Lineman (17)
^Jordan Sanders, Redshirt Senior
Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior (possible medical redshirt)
Deante McCray, Redshirt Senior
Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Senior
^Rylan Kennedy, Senior
*Jalen Anderson, Junior
Mandrell Desir, Sophomore
Darryll Desir, Sophomore
Kevin Wynn, Redshirt Freshman
Tylon Lee, Redshirt Freshman
*Earnest Rankins, Freshman
*Franklin Whitley, Freshman
*Jaemin Pinckney, Freshman
*Wihtlley Cadeau, Freshman
*Cam Brooks, Freshman
*Chris Carbin, Freshman
*Judah Daniels, Freshman
Linebacker (13):
^Mikai Gbayor, Redshirt Senior
Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Senior
AJ Cottrill, Redshirt Senior
Blake Nichelson, Senior
Caleb LaVallee, Redshirt Junior
Brandon Torres, Redshirt Junior
^Chris Jones, Junior
*Chris Thomas, Junior
Ethan Pritchard, Redshirt Freshman
*Izayia Williams, Freshman
*Noah LaVallee, Freshman
*Daylen Green, Freshman
*Karon Maycock, Freshman
Defensive Backfield (19):
Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior
Donny Hiebert, Senior
Quindarrius Jones, Redshirt Junior
KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior
Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior
^Karson Hobbs, Junior
^Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore
^CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore
Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore
Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore
Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore
Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore
^Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore
Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman
Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman
Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman
*Chauncey Kennon, Freshman
*Darryl Bell III, Freshman
*Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman
Kicker (2):
^Gabe Panikowski, Redshirt Senior
^Conor McAneney, Sophomore
Punter (3):
^Daniel Hughes, Junior
^Carter Jula, Redshirt Sophomore
Ethan Post, Redshirt Freshman
Long Snapper (3):
^Clay Bowers, Redshirt Senior
Peyton Naylor, Redshirt Junior
Alex Nocco, Redshirt Freshman
Class Breakdown:
Seniors - 21 (15 redshirt, 6 true)
Juniors - 20 (12 redshirt, 8 true)
Sophomores - 18 (11 redshirt, 7 true)
Freshmen - 45 (21 redshirt, 25 true)
Positional Breakdown:
Offense - 47
Defense - 49
Special Teams - 8
Total: 104/105
READ MORE: FSU football adds third transfer to offensive line
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG