Projecting FSU Football's Roster by Position Early in 2026 Offseason

Florida State's roster will look remarkably different going into 2026. The Seminoles had over 60 players move on after last season for a variety of reasons, including graduation and the NCAA Transfer Portal.

As of late January, only 48 players from the 2025 campaign are projected to return to Tallahassee, and that's if redshirt senior defensive end Deamontae Diggs earns a medical redshirt. 37 of those Seminoles were underclassmen last fall, and 16 redshirted.

That's led to a heavy effort to add bodies. Florida State signed 31 high school/JUCO prospects in December, the most in the Mike Norvell era, and recently added JUCO quarterback Malachi Marshall and JUCO linebacker Chris Thomas.

The Seminoles followed that up by bringing in 23 players out of the portal, including running back Tre Wisner, offensive tackle Xavier Chaplin, and linebacker Chris Jones.

Based on FSU's final depth chart of the season against Florida, the Seminoles will be replacing 35 players on the two-deep on offense, defense, and special teams.

Florida State is expected to have one spot still available, possibly more, as former walk-ons were grandfathered into the 105 limits, allowing teams to go above that number in some instances.

Considering the current state of the roster, it makes sense for the Seminoles to put a focus on the defensive front. The trenches are looking like a point of concern with the lack of proven talent off the edge.

Let's take a look at the projected roster and where the numbers stand as of now.

Florida State 2026 Roster Position By Position Projection

*High School/JUCO signee

^Incoming transfer

Quarterback (6):

^Ashton Daniels, Redshirt Senior

^Dean DeNobile, Redshirt Senior

Michael Grant, Redshirt Junior

*Malachi Marshall, Junior

Kevin Sperry, Redshirt Freshman

*Jaden O'Neal, Freshman

Running Back (6):

^Tre Wisner, Senior

^Gemari Sands, Redshirt Junior

Samuel Singleton, Redshirt Junior

Zay Parks, Redshirt Sophomore

Ousmane Kromah, Sophomore

*Amari Thomas, Freshman

Tight End (7):

Greyson Labiad, Redshirt Senior

^Desirrio Riles, Senior

Landen Thomas, Junior

Chase Loftin, Redshirt Freshman

Gavin Markey, Redshirt Freshman

*Xavier Tiller, Freshman

*Corbyn Fordham, Freshman

Wide Receiver (11):

Duce Robinson, Senior

Micahi Danzy, Redshirt Sophomore

Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore

Teriq Mallory, Redshirt Freshman

Tae'Shaun Gelsey, Redshirt Freshman

*Jasen Lopez, Freshman

*Devin Carter, Freshman

*Efrem White, Freshman

*Darryon Williams, Freshman

*Brandon Bennett, Freshman

*Jonah Winston, Freshman

Offensive Lineman (17):

^Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior

^Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Senior

Andre' Otto, Redshirt Junior

^Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Junior

^Chimdia Nwaiwu, Redshirt Junior

*Steven Moore, Junior

Jon Daniels, Redshirt Sophomore

Jayden Todd, Redshirt Sophomore

^Paul Bowling, Sophomore

Sean Poret, Redshirt Freshman

Chastan Brown, Redshirt Freshman

Sandman Thompson, Redshirt Freshman

*Jakobe Green, Freshman

*Michael Ionata, Freshman

*Luke Francis, Freshman

*Steven Pickard, Freshman

*Nikau Hepi, Freshman

Defensive Lineman (17)

^Jordan Sanders, Redshirt Senior

Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior (possible medical redshirt)

Deante McCray, Redshirt Senior

Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Senior

^Rylan Kennedy, Senior

*Jalen Anderson, Junior

Mandrell Desir, Sophomore

Darryll Desir, Sophomore

Kevin Wynn, Redshirt Freshman

Tylon Lee, Redshirt Freshman

*Earnest Rankins, Freshman

*Franklin Whitley, Freshman

*Jaemin Pinckney, Freshman

*Wihtlley Cadeau, Freshman

*Cam Brooks, Freshman

*Chris Carbin, Freshman

*Judah Daniels, Freshman

Linebacker (13):

^Mikai Gbayor, Redshirt Senior

Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Senior

AJ Cottrill, Redshirt Senior

Blake Nichelson, Senior

Caleb LaVallee, Redshirt Junior

Brandon Torres, Redshirt Junior

^Chris Jones, Junior

*Chris Thomas, Junior

Ethan Pritchard, Redshirt Freshman

*Izayia Williams, Freshman

*Noah LaVallee, Freshman

*Daylen Green, Freshman

*Karon Maycock, Freshman

Defensive Backfield (19):

Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior

Donny Hiebert, Senior

Quindarrius Jones, Redshirt Junior

KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior

Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior

^Karson Hobbs, Junior

^Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore

^CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore

Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore

Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore

Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore

Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore

^Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore

Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman

Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman

Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman

*Chauncey Kennon, Freshman

*Darryl Bell III, Freshman

*Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman

Kicker (2):

^Gabe Panikowski, Redshirt Senior

^Conor McAneney, Sophomore

Punter (3):

^Daniel Hughes, Junior

^Carter Jula, Redshirt Sophomore

Ethan Post, Redshirt Freshman

Long Snapper (3):

^Clay Bowers, Redshirt Senior

Peyton Naylor, Redshirt Junior

Alex Nocco, Redshirt Freshman

Class Breakdown:

Seniors - 21 (15 redshirt, 6 true)

Juniors - 20 (12 redshirt, 8 true)

Sophomores - 18 (11 redshirt, 7 true)

Freshmen - 45 (21 redshirt, 25 true)

Positional Breakdown:

Offense - 47

Defense - 49

Special Teams - 8

Total: 104/105

