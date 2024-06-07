Five-Star Tight End Cancels Official Visit To FSU Football, Locks In With Georgia Bulldogs
One of Florida State's top targets in the 2025 class has cancelled an upcoming official visit to Tallahassee and locked down his recruitment.
Five-star tight end Elyiss Williams pledged to the Georgia Bulldogs in April of last year. Ahead of his senior season, Williams has been keeping his options open after making trips to FSU and Miami. Coming out of his official visit to Athens, he's decided to shut things down with the Bulldogs and will no longer be in Tallahassee for the massive recruiting weekend on June 21-23. He was one of the highest-rated prospects on the docket to close out the month.
READ MORE: Los Angeles Rams' Braden Fiske Turned Down 400K Deal From USC To Play For FSU Football
Williams visited Florida State five times since 2023, including three trips since committing to Georgia. The Seminoles were hoping to pull off a flip similar to how they landed Landen Thomas in their 2024 class. Instead, the options at tight end are becoming more and more slim.
Four-star Chase Loftin began his official visit to FSU on Friday morning while three-star Hollis Davidson will be back on campus later in June. Those are probably the two prospects where the Seminoles have the best standing as of now.
Williams caught 25 passes for 530 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior for Camden County High School. He's also a threat on the hardwood as he averaged 15.4 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game this past season. Williams has scored over 1,000 points at the prep level.
The 6-foot-7, 235-pound tight end is regarded as the No. 19 overall prospect, The No. 1 TE, and the No. 4 recruit in Georgia in the 2025 class.
READ MORE: ESPN's FPI Gives FSU Football Best Chance To Make College Football Playoff Out Of ACC
Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok