Florida State flips legacy blue-chip wide receiver from SEC school
Florida State's class of 2026 continues to take shape, and it is safe to say the 'Noles are aiming to have the offensive weapons required for head coach Mike Norvell and offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn's offense moving forward.
On Monday afternoon, the Seminoles added four-star wide receiver and Auburn commit Devin Carter to #Tribe26 as they fill out a wide receiver corps expected to excel under new wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr.
Carter, a 6'0.5'' wide receiver out of Douglas County, is listed as the No. 17 wide receiver nationally and the No. 15 player overall in the State of Georgia. His father, Dexter Carter, was a former first-round pick out of Florida State who was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in 1990. He was also a member of San Francisco's Super Bowl XXIX-winning team.
As a multi-sport athlete, participating in track, baseball, and football, he had 41 receptions for 669 yards and five touchdowns.
Named an Adidas Freshman All-American, Georgia 3A Freshman of the Year, and earned a spot on the Georgia 3A All-State Team after helping lead his team to a state championship runner-up finish. As a sophomore, he was recognized as a MaxPreps Sophomore All-American, earned Georgia 3A All-State honors for the second consecutive year, was selected to the Georgia All-Classification All-State Team, and played a key role in leading his team to the 3A state championship.
Carter had been committed to Auburn since January, but has visited the Seminoles multiple times in his recruitment. His most recent visit came on June 6.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Four-Star DL James Carrington
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Gavin Blackwell
Senior Squirrel White
Junior Duce Robinson
Sophomore Lawayne McCoy
Sophomore BJ Gibson
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore
Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier
Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez
True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey
True Freshman Jayvan Boggs
True Freshman Teriq Mallory
