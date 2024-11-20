Florida State Commitment To Officially Visit SEC Program
Florida State's recruiting class has fallen off in a big way over the last few months. The Seminoles have suffered seven decommitments since the beginning of the 2024 season and with the way things are going, more could be on the horizon.
On Tuesday afternoon, three-star safety and FSU pledge, Max Redmon, announced his plans to take an official visit to Mississippi State this weekend. The Bulldogs are 2-8 and hosting No. 23 Missouri on Saturday.
Redmon committed to the Seminoles in July over USF and Illinois, weeks after an official visit to Tallahassee. He's a prospect that Florida State has been recruiting for quite some time after offering him a scholarship in June of 2023. Redmon hasn't returned to campus this fall.
The Florida native is a three-sport star at the prep level, participating in football, basketball, and track. He's recorded 64 tackles, ten tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and two interceptions as a senior. Redmon ran an 11.30-second 100-meter and averaged 10.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.9 steals per game on the hardwood last season.
The 6-foot-0,1 185-pound safety is regarded as the No. 1010 overall prospect, the No. 86 S, and the No. 130 recruit in Florida in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds 12 verbal commitments in its 2025 class which ranks No. 44 in the country. The Early Signing Period opens on December 4.
