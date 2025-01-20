Florida State Head Coach Mike Norvell Visits Coveted Offensive Tackle Target
Florida State has nearly wrapped up its 2025 recruiting class. The Seminoles got the bulk of the work done in December during the Early Signing Period and through the NCAA Transfer Portal but there are still a few targets on the board ahead of February's traditional National Signing Day.
FSU may be the favorite for four-star offensive tackle Chastan Brown as he enters the final stages of his recruitment. Head coach Mike Norvell dropped in on Brown on Monday ahead of his visit to Tallahassee later this month. The blue-chip prospect has been showing the Seminoles a lot of love over the last few weeks.
Brown was previously committed to new Florida State offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn and offensive line coach Herb Hand when the pair were at UCF. The Seminoles offered him last month while Malzahn and Hand were transitioning to their new roles.
The Georgia native spent his senior season as the starting left tackle at Northside High School. He also plays basketball at the prep level.
The 6-foot-7, 270-pound offensive tackle is regarded as the No. 226 overall prospect, the No. 21 OT, and the No. 33 recruit in Georgia in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds 38 total members in its 2025 class which ranks No. 18 in the country. The Seminoles are bringing in seven new offensive linemen through the transfer portal and prep recruiting.
Eight Returning Players Switching To New Numbers In 2025
Redshirt Sophomore DB Edwin Joseph: No. 33 to No. 3
Redshirt Senior RB Roydell Williams: No. 24 to No. 5
Sophomore WR Lawayne McCoy: No. 15 to No. 7
Sophomore WR BJ Gibson: No. 80 to No. 10
Redshirt Sophomore DB Ja'Bril Rawls: No. 30 to No. 11
Redshirt Junior RB Jaylin Lucas: No. 13 to No. 12
Redshirt Freshman QB Trever Jackson: No. 10 to No. 16
Redshirt Freshman LB Jayden Parrish: No. 55 to No. 36
Who Are The New Additions To FSU's Roster This Spring?
0 - WR Duce Robinson (6-foot-6, 220 pounds)
1 - QB Thomas Castellanos (5-foot-11, 195 pounds)
4 - WR Squirrel White (5-foot-10, 167 pounds)
7 - LB Stefon Thompson (6-foot-1, 240 pounds)
8 - DL Deante McCray (6-foot-4, 283 pounds)
9 - QB Kevin Sperry (6-foot-1, 200 pounds)
10 - DL James Williams (6-foot-6, 250 pounds)
13 - DL Deamontae Diggs (6-foot-5, 260 pounds)
13 - TE Randy Pittman (6-foot-2, 225 pounds)
14 - WR Jordan Scott (6-foot-7, 215 pounds)
15 - DB Shamar Arnoux (6-foot-2, 175 pounds)
15 - WR Jayvan Boggs (6-foot-1, 200 pounds)
21 - DB Max Redmon (6-foot-1, 185 pounds)
23 - TE Chase Loftin (6-foot-6, 215 pounds)
29 - LB Caleb LaVallee (6-foot-1, 225 pounds)
31- LB Elijah Herring (6-foot-2, 230 pounds)
35 - LB Ethan Pritchard (6-foot-2, 205 pounds)
51 - C Luke Petitbon (6-foot-2, 295 pounds)
55 - OT Gunnar Hansen (6-foot-5, 330 pounds)
55 - DL Kevin Wynn (6-foot-2, 320 pounds)
57 - OT Micah Pettus (6-foot-7, 350 pounds)
60 - OL Mario Nash Jr. (6-foot-4, 280 pounds)
76 - OG Adrian Medley (6-foot-5, 305 pounds)
83 - WR Tae'shaun Gelsey (6-foot-4, 215 pounds)
87 - TE Markeston Douglas (6-foot-5, 275 pounds)
89 - Greyson Labiad (6-foot-3, 245 pounds)
90 - DL Darryll Desir (6-foot-5, 240 pounds)
91 - DL Tyeland Coleman (6-foot-4, 285 pounds)
93 - DL Mandrell Desir (6-foot-4, 240 pounds)
94 - DL LaJesse Harrold (6-foot-5, 215 pounds)
96 - DL Tylon Lee (6-foot-4, 245 pounds)
97 - DL Jayson Jenkins (6-foot-6, 281 pounds)
