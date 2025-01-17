Florida State Head Coach Mike Norvell Visits Four-Star Offensive Lineman
Florida State's coaching staff is staying busy this month. The Seminoles have been making their presence felt around the country as the staff meets with prospective recruits to help get the program back on the right track.
On Friday, FSU head coach Mike Norvell made his way through the Sunshine State. He took the time to drop through Pace High School to visit with four-star offensive lineman Grant Wise. The Seminoles are clearly making Wise a priority along the trenches as offensive line coach Herb Hand was in to see him earlier this week.
READ MORE: Six Players No Longer Listed On Florida State's Updated Roster, QB Returning From Portal
Wise has held an offer from the Seminoles dating back to June of 2023 but he hasn't been back in Tallahassee since Florida State's staff changes. It is worth noting that UCF extended him a scholarship in May of last year meaning there is some familiarity with Hand and offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn.
The Florida native was last on campus in September to watch Florida State take on Boston College in the home opener. He was at a junior day last year as well. Outside of the Seminoles, Wise has previously visited Alabama, Tennessee, Michigan, Ohio State, Clemson, Miami, Ole Miss, Oregon, and Oklahoma, among others.
Wise was the starting right tackle on a Pace High School team that went 10-2 and made a run into the playoffs. He projects to play along the interior at the college level.
The 6-foot-3, 310-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 220 overall prospect, the No. 13 IOL, and the No. 34 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 8 in the country. The Seminoles landed three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne near the end of December.
Who is committed to FSU in the 2026 class?
Four-Star QB Brady Smigiel
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
READ MORE: FSU Football Won’t Hold Spring Showcase Due to Doak Campbell Stadium Renovations
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU's Mike Norvell Optimistic Regarding Addition Of QB Thomas Castellanos: 'A True Spark'
• Florida State's Mike Norvell Thinks Seminoles Hit "Home Run" With Transfer Portal Haul
• Florida State Defensive Backs Putting In Work This Offseason
• Ex-Florida State Defensive End Named One Of 'Most Impactful Transfers'