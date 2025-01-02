Florida State Involved With Five-Star Offensive Lineman Committed To Alabama
Florida State is making a late push for a five-star offensive lineman who is currently committed to Alabama.
According to On3's Steve Wiltfong, the Seminoles are one of three teams actively trying to flip top offensive tackle Ty Haywood. Michigan and Texas Tech are two other contenders vying for his services.
Haywood committed to Alabama over the summer but didn't sign with the Crimson Tide during the Early Signing Period. He's expected to take his services to another program on the traditional National Signing Day which is scheduled for Wednesday, February 5.
"If you did not sign a Letter of Intent, Mike Norvell and the Seminoles are trying to recruit you if you can play," Wiltfong said earlier this week. "They've been involved with Ty Haywood for a long time, obviously, new coaches on staff for him to get to know, particularly on the offensive line but Florida State is also swinging for Ty Haywood. Could other schools pop up for him? Nothing would surprise me but we know Michigan, Texas Tech, and Florida State are active for the Alabama commit."
The Texas native is a prospect that Florida State has been involved with for quite some time. The Seminoles offered Haywood back in February of 2023. He was on campus in April of 2024 and returned in June for his final official visit before he verbally committed to Alabama.
The situation in Tallahassee is much different than the last time Haywood was in town. FSU has a new offensive line coach and a new offensive coordinator. It remains to be seen if he'll return to campus before putting pen to paper in a few weeks.
The 6-foot-5, 280-pound offensive tackle is regarded as the No. 18 overall prospect, the No. 4 OT, and the No. 6 recruit in Texas in the 2025 class according to 247Sports. Haywood is the only unsigned five-star prospect remaining in his class.
Florida State has 11 scholarship offensive linemen eligible to return in 2025; redshirt senior Jacob Rizy, redshirt senior Richie Leonard IV, redshirt senior Bryson Estes, redshirt senior TJ Ferguson, redshirt junior Jaylen Early, redshirt sophomore Andre' Otto, redshirt sophomore Lucas Simmons, redshirt freshman Manasse Itete, redshirt freshman Jon Daniels, redshirt freshman Tye Helton, and redshirt freshman Jayden Todd.
The Seminoles signed four-star Mario Nash Jr. and three-star Sean Poret during the Early Signing Period. The program has also reeled in four transfers; Micah Pettus (Ole Miss), Luke Petitbon (Wake Forest), Adrian Medley (UCF), and Gunnar Hansen (Vanderbilt).
