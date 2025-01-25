Florida State offers blue-chip recruit committed to Notre Dame
Florida State's coaching staff is casting a wide net on the recruiting trail. The Seminoles are staying diligent and involved themselves with a variety of prospects leading up to the spring and summer.
On Friday, FSU extended a scholarship offer to four-star cornerback and Notre Dame commitment, Chaston Smith. He referred to defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr., safeties coach Evan Cooper, and assistant tight ends coach Preston Brady when revealing the news on social media.
READ MORE: Florida State football's 2025 ACC opener, date for game against Miami Hurricanes announced
Smith has been committed to the Fighting Irish since December, choosing the program over Clemson and Texas A&M, among others. The next step for Florida State will be getting the talented recruit to Tallahassee for a visit. It will be no easy task to flip a prospect from Notre Dame.
The Tennessee native was limited by an injury during his junior season. He recorded five tackles, two pass deflections, and an interception in five games. McCallie High School went 11-2 and won the state championship against Baylor High School on December 5.
Outside of FSU, Notre Dame, Clemson, and Texas A&M, Smith has already picked up offers from programs such as Alabama, Michigan, South Carolina, Kentucky, and Louisville. He visited the Fighting Irish, Tigers, Gamecocks, Aggies, and Indiana during the season.
The 6-foot-1, 165-pound cornerback is regarded as the No. 212 overall prospect, the No. 16 CB, and the No. 6 recruit in Tennessee in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 8 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star safety Darryl Bell and three-star safety Tedarius Hughes.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Brady Smigiel
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
READ MORE: Florida State Legend Named Head Coach At Mississippi Valley State University
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU's Mike Norvell Optimistic Regarding Addition Of QB Thomas Castellanos: 'A True Spark'
• Florida State's Mike Norvell Thinks Seminoles Hit "Home Run" With Transfer Portal Haul
• Florida State Defensive Backs Putting In Work This Offseason
• Ex-Florida State Defensive End Named One Of 'Most Impactful Transfers'