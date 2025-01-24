Florida State football's 2025 ACC opener, date for game against Miami Hurricanes announced
Florida State is getting close to knowing the date of every game on its 2025 schedule. The Seminoles already have their 12 regular-season opponents and non-conference slate set. With that being said, the ACC is rolling out the dates for the conference schedule over the next couple of days with the full release scheduled for Monday evening.
On Friday, the ACC announced the date for conference openers across the league. Per the release on the ACC Network, Florida State will begin conference play on the road against the Virginia Cavaliers on Friday, September 26.
The Cavaliers are led by fourth-year head coach Tony Elliott and compiled a 5-7 record in 2024. This will be Florida State's first matchup against Virginia since 2019. The Seminoles hold an advantage in the series with a 15-4 all-time edge.
The conference also announced that Florida State will host Miami on Saturday, October 4. Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes snapped a three-game losing streak to the Seminoles last season. Miami will be breaking in new quarterback Carson Beck when it travels to Doak Campbell Stadium.
FSU is looking to bounce back from one of the worst campaigns in program history. The Seminoles retooled their coaching staff on both sides of the ball, including the hires of offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn and defensive coordinator Tony White. They also hit the NCAA Transfer Portal hard and utilized the prep ranks to replenish a roster that didn't live up to expectations last year.
A lot is riding on the acquisition of veteran quarterback transfer, Thomas Castellanos. The Seminoles added four offensive linemen and multiple skill players around Castellanos. His previous experience in Malzahn's system should be a plus out of the gate.
Defensively, Florida State brought in multiple newcomers across the defensive line and at linebacker. Defensive end James Williams and linebacker Stefon Thompson both played in White's 3-3-5 multiple scheme at Nebraska. Williams put up impressive pass-rushing numbers in limited snaps and the hope is that he'll take another step in garnet and gold. Thompson also crossed paths with White at Syracuse where he had a career-high 79 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and six sacks in 2021.
There's a lot of work to be put in this offseason but the early returns have been positive for Florida State. Either way, they'll cross paths with seven teams this fall that qualified for bowl games during the 2024 season.
Who Will Florida State Face During The 2025 Season?
Non-Conference Schedule:
vs. Alabama Crimson Tide - Saturday, August 30
vs. East Texas A&M Lions - Saturday, September 6
vs. Kent State Golden Flashes - Saturday, September 20
at Florida Gators - Saturday, November 29
Conference Schedule:
vs. Miami Hurricanes - Saturday, October 4
vs. Pittsburgh Panthers
vs. Virginia Tech Hokies
vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
at Virginia Cavaliers - Friday, September 26
at Clemson Tigers
at North Carolina State Wolfpack
at Stanford Cardinal
