Florida State Offers Four-Star Wide Receiver Committed To TCU
Shoot your shot while you can. One week from today, the Early Signing Period will begin with the recruiting calendar being moved up this year. That means there is even less time for college programs to host recruits and close on prospects leading up to pen meeting paper.
On Tuesday, Florida State sent out another new offer late in the recruiting cycle. According to his social media, four-star wide receiver and TCU commitment, Terry Shelton, has picked up an offer from the Seminoles. Shelton pledged to the Horned Frogs earlier this month after previously being committed to Arizona.
This is the final weekend for programs to host recruits for official visits before the Early Signing Period opens on December 4. Florida State will have to move quickly to have a legitimate shot at landing Shelton.
During his senior season at Ranchview High School, Shelton caught 55 passes for 924 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also plays basketball and runs tracks at the prep level. Shelton has crossed the 1,000-point and 800-rebound mark during his career on the hardwood.
The 6-foot-4, 200-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 167 overall prospect, the No. 19 WR, and the No. 25 recruit in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds 12 verbal commitments in its 2025 class which ranks No. 46 in the nation.
