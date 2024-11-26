Four-Star Running Back Flips Commitment From FSU To Florida Gators
The Florida Gators have been raiding Florida State's 2025 class throughout November as multiple former Seminole pledges have switched their commitments to the program's rival.
On Tuesday morning, four-star running back Byron Louis announced he was flipping from Florida State to Florida. He originally chose the Seminoles over Wisconsin, Miami, and George in September. The decision to move on came on the heels of an unofficial visit last weekend to watch the Gators upset Ole Miss. It was Louis's second trip to Gainesville this month.
This is a pretty big loss for the Seminoles as they invested a lot of time in the recruitment of Louis, one of their top targets regardless of position in the cycle. In the end, the blue-chip prospect decided to join a Gators class that already holds two other running backs instead of being the sole signee at the spot at Florida State.
The Florida native has rushed 131 times for 1,106 yards and 11 touchdowns while catching 17 passes for 229 yards and three more scores. American Heritage has qualified for the playoffs during all four of his years at the prep level.
READ MORE: Mike Norvell Discusses Naming Luke Kromenhoek Starting QB Against Rival Florida
The 5-foot-11, 200-pound running back is regarded as the No. 236 overall prospect, the No. 17 RB, and the No. 34 recruit in Florida in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
With the loss of Louis, Florida State is down to 12 verbal commitments in #Tribe25. The haul drops from No. 34 to No. 45 in the country.
Louis joins former quarterback commitment Tramell Jones Jr. and former offensive line commitment Daniel Pierre Louis in Florida's class.
READ MORE: Florida State Opens As Double-Digit Underdog In Rivalry Game Against Florida Gators
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2024 Season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Assistant Coach Reportedly Interviews For Southern Miss Head Coach Opening
• FSU Head Coach Mike Norvell Provides Ideal Timeline For Coaching Hires
• Florida State Running Back Could Return For Season-Finale Against Florida Gators
• Luke Kromenhoek Breaks The Rock After Florida State's First Win Since September