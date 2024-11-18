Florida State Offers Talented Specialist Committed To In-State Program
Florida State will lose two of the top performing players on its roster following the 2024 season. Redshirt senior punter Alex Mastromanno and redshirt senior kicker Ryan Fitzgerald are each slated to graduate in December following productive careers in Tallahassee. That has the Seminoles searching for the next standout specialists to help the room remain a strength of the program.
On Sunday, FSU extended an offer to three-star kicker Brunno Reus. Currently committed to USF, Reus has one of the most talented legs in the country. He's ranked as the No. 2 punter and No. 3 kicker in the 2025 class, according to Kohl's Kicking. In his post to social media, Reus noted he received a 'full scholarship' from the Seminoles.
Reus has taken two unofficial visits to Florida State this season. He was most recently on campus in October to watch the Seminoles' loss to Clemson. During his senior season, Reus has made 4/8 field goals with a long of 53 yards along with connecting on 58/59 extra points. He's also punted eight times for 327 yards (40.9 yards per punt) with a long of 57 yards and handles kickoff duties. 68 of his 81 kickoffs have resulted in touchbacks.
The Florida native has been committed to USF since June. It remains to be seen if the Seminoles get him back on campus before the Early Signing Period opens on December 4.
Florida State currently has one scholarship allocated to its kicking unit ahead of 2025 after signing true freshman Jake Weinberg last year. Redshirt sophomore punter Mac Chiumento is a walk-on who has served as the backup to Mastromanno throughout the last two seasons.
Florida State holds 12 verbal commitments in its 2025 class which ranks No. 44 in the nation.
