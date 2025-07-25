Nole Gameday

Florida State football targets blue-chip prospect from the Midwest

The Seminoles are expanding their recruiting reach with a new offer.

Dustin Lewis

FSU Athletics
Even with the preseason right around the corner, Florida State's coaching staff is staying busy on the recruiting trail.

The Seminoles have put out multiple new offers in July, both in the 2026 class and future classes.

Earlier this week, FSU extended a scholarship to four-star offensive tackle Dewey Young. A member of the 2027 class, Young is preparing for his junior season at Kalamazoo Central High School.

Young is one of the top prospects in his respective recruiting cycle. Florida State becomes the latest program to join his recruitment alongside Colorado, Michigan State, Indiana, Missouri, Purdue, and West Virginia, among others.

The Michigan native is not yet believed to have visited Florida State. It remains to be seen if he'll take a visit to Tallahassee at some point this fall.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 189 overall prospect, the No. 20 OT, and the No. 3 recruit in Michigan in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Florida State holds three verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 5 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Four-Star DB Bryce Williams

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon

Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen

Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus

Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley

Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV

Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy

Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes

Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons

Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto

Redshirt Freshman Josh Raymond

Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton

Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels

Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd

True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.

True Freshman Sean Poret

True Freshman Chastan Brown

True Freshman Sandman Thompson

True Freshman Ja'Elyne Matthews

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

