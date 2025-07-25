Florida State football targets blue-chip prospect from the Midwest
Even with the preseason right around the corner, Florida State's coaching staff is staying busy on the recruiting trail.
The Seminoles have put out multiple new offers in July, both in the 2026 class and future classes.
Earlier this week, FSU extended a scholarship to four-star offensive tackle Dewey Young. A member of the 2027 class, Young is preparing for his junior season at Kalamazoo Central High School.
Young is one of the top prospects in his respective recruiting cycle. Florida State becomes the latest program to join his recruitment alongside Colorado, Michigan State, Indiana, Missouri, Purdue, and West Virginia, among others.
The Michigan native is not yet believed to have visited Florida State. It remains to be seen if he'll take a visit to Tallahassee at some point this fall.
The 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 189 overall prospect, the No. 20 OT, and the No. 3 recruit in Michigan in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Florida State holds three verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 5 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Four-Star DB Bryce Williams
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Josh Raymond
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
True Freshman Ja'Elyne Matthews
