Florida State turning up heat in hunt for five-star linebacker, USC commitment
Florida State is focused on continuing to stock up its roster with elite talent. After not landing a five-star prospect in the 2025 class, could #Tribe26 be the answer behind a revamped coaching staff and renewed energy in Tallahassee?
Head coach Mike Norvell is trying to make that a reality. On Wednesday, Norvell was all over the place, including the state of Georgia to check in with five-star linebacker Xavier Griffin. After committing to USC in July, Griffin is still entertaining potential suitors ahead of his senior season.
In fact, Griffin was on Florida State's campus earlier this month to attend a junior day. Tennessee is another program pushing hard to flip him from the Trojans. To this point, Griffin hasn't backed off his pledge to Lincoln Riley despite the southeast powers who are showing him attention.
The Seminoles will need to get Griffin in town again during the spring and lock in an official visit to keep holding weight in this recruitment. This one feels like it'll be a battle all the way until the Early Signing Period in December. Norvell's close involvement in the pursuit of Griffin could be an important factor when it's all said and done.
Griffin is coming off a junior season at Gainesville High School where he totaled 43 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, six sacks, and a forced fumble. He recorded 6+ tackles in five games, including a season-high eight tackles, three tackles for loss, and two sacks in a loss to Carrollton High School on October 13.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 8 overall prospect, the No. 1 LB, and the No. 1 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 10 in the country. The Seminoles have yet to land a linebacker.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Stefon Thompson
Senior Elijah Herring
Redshirt Junior Omar Graham Jr.
Redshirt Junior AJ Cottrill
Junior Blake Nichelson
Junior Justin Cryer
Redshirt Sophomore Caleb LaVallee
Redshirt Sophomore Brandon Torres
Redshirt Freshman Timir Hickman-Collins
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Parrish
Redshirt Freshman Gav Holman
True Freshman Ethan Pritchard
