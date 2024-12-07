Florida State Wide Receiver Signee Sets State Record In Playoff Victory
Florida State pulled off plenty of surprises during the Early Signing Period. Considering the current state of the wide receiver room, there weren't many bigger moves than the Seminoles flipping four-star pass-catcher Jayvan Boggs from UCF.
Boggs is a straight-up playmaker and his talent was on full display on Friday night with his high school still participating in the playoffs. With a state title appearance on the line, Boggs put together arguably the best single-game performance in FHSAA playoff history.
The 6-foot-0.5, 200-pound wide receiver caught 17 passes for 378 yards (22.2 yards per reception) and three touchdowns. His 378 yards are a new state record for most receiving yards in a game. Boggs exceeded the previous record that was set back in 2013 (Ryan Souzo, 358 yards).
"Crazy to be honest," Boggs said according to Florida Today's Jon Santucci. "But just blessed."
Boggs entered the night with 76 catches, 1,642 yards and 17 touchdowns during his senior campaign. Now up to 93 catches, 2,020 yards and 20 touchdowns, he's got a shot to break the state record for receiving yards in a single season. Boggs will need at least 140 yards against Gadsden County to surpass the mark set by Jaivin Heiligh in 2017 (2,159 yards).
To put it in perspective, Boggs has had 140+ receiving yards in five of his 13 outings this year. He'll have to put together a strong performance against the Jaguars, who enter the matchup at 13-1. The state championship game between Cocoa High School and Gadsden County High School is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on Friday, December 13 at Pitbull Stadium in Miami.
The Florida native was one of four wide receivers to sign with the Seminoles on Wednesday. He's the top-rated prospect among a haul that also includes four-star Tae'Shaun Gelsey, three-star Teriq Mallory, and three-star JUCO Jordan Scott.
Florida State holds 20 signees in its 2025 class which ranks No. 20 in the country.
