Florida State offers speedy wide receiver committed to SEC school
Florida State's coaching staff has dished out plenty of new offers throughout January. The Seminoles are looking to reinforce multiple positions across the roster during the 2026 recruiting cycle, including a wide receiver room that didn't live up to expectations a season ago. The program hired new position coach Tim Harris Jr. and brought in two players from the transfer portal to hopefully see an uptick in consistency this fall.
On Friday, the Seminoles offered four-star wide receiver and Tennessee commitment, Tyreek King. He referenced assistant tight ends coach Preston Brady when revealing the scholarship on social media. King has been pledged to the Volunteers since Halloween.
READ MORE: Florida State football's 2025 ACC opener, date for game against Miami Hurricanes announced
King visited Florida State over the summer and returned for the home game against Clemson on October 5. He hasn't been in town since the Seminoles officially hired Harris Jr. in December. A return trip would be an important next step in this recruitment for the coaching staff.
The Tennessee native does still seem open to other suitors as he visited Michigan just days following his pledge to the Volunteers. King also checked out Alabama, Ole Miss, LSU, and Texas A&M last fall.
King is coming off a productive junior season at Knoxville Catholic High School. He caught 49 passes for 1,062 yards and 14 touchdowns. King had five games of 100+ yards, including a season-high six catches for 196 yards and four touchdowns in a 50-13 victory against Lakeway Christian Academy on August 23.
The 5-foot-10.5, 168-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 113 overall prospect, the No. 15 WR, and the No. 3 recruit in Tennessee in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 8 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star wide receiver Efrem White and four-star wide receiver Darryon Williams.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Brady Smigiel
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
READ MORE: Florida State Legend Named Head Coach At Mississippi Valley State University
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU's Mike Norvell Optimistic Regarding Addition Of QB Thomas Castellanos: 'A True Spark'
• Florida State's Mike Norvell Thinks Seminoles Hit "Home Run" With Transfer Portal Haul
• Florida State Defensive Backs Putting In Work This Offseason
• Ex-Florida State Defensive End Named One Of 'Most Impactful Transfers'