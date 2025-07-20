Nole Gameday

Florida State Seminoles football targets emerging global recruit in new offer

An intriguing new target for the Seminoles.

Dustin Lewis

Oct 18, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell points prior to the first half of the game against Florida State at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Florida State has put out an intriguing offer on the recruiting trail in the latter stages of July.

The Seminoles have filled out #Tribe26 over the last couple of weeks, rising into the top-15 nationally. There are still some major positions to address.

The main weakness of the class on defense is on the edge. Florida State has missed out on a variety of defensive end targets since the start of the summer.

After expanding the board in recent days, the Seminoles are continuing to take a look at other pass-rushers.

On Saturday, FSU extended a scholarship to three-star defensive end Gustaf Henriks Ras. An international recruit, Henriks Ras plays his prep ball at RIG Academy in Uppsala, Sweden.

Defensive line coach Terrance Knighton revealed the news during a phone call with Henriks Ras.

Henriks Ras has seen his offer sheet grow over the last few picks, earning interest from programs such as Georgia, South Carolina, Ole Miss, and Boise State.

Florida State will be looking to get Henriks Ras on campus at some point during the fall. He's raw at this stage but has a ton of potential if he can put everything together.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 875 overall prospect, the No. 78 EDGE, and the No. 2 recruit in Sweden in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Florida State holds 21 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 15 in the country.

The Seminoles previously landed four-star defensive lineman Earnest Rankins, four-star defensive lineman Tico Crittendon Jr., four-star defensive lineman Tank Carrington, and three-star defensive lineman Wihtlley Cadeau. However, the quartet of defenders are all expected to begin their careers along the interior.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins

Four-Star DL James Carrington

Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon

Four-Star DB Jay Timmons

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Jaden Jones

Redshirt Senior Deamontae Diggs

Redshirt Junior James Williams

Redshirt Junior Deante McCray

Redshirt Sophomore Grant Fielder

True Freshman Tylon Lee

True Freshman LaJesse Harrold

True Freshman Mandrell Desir

True Freshman Darryll Desir

