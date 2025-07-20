Florida State Seminoles football targets emerging global recruit in new offer
Florida State has put out an intriguing offer on the recruiting trail in the latter stages of July.
The Seminoles have filled out #Tribe26 over the last couple of weeks, rising into the top-15 nationally. There are still some major positions to address.
The main weakness of the class on defense is on the edge. Florida State has missed out on a variety of defensive end targets since the start of the summer.
After expanding the board in recent days, the Seminoles are continuing to take a look at other pass-rushers.
On Saturday, FSU extended a scholarship to three-star defensive end Gustaf Henriks Ras. An international recruit, Henriks Ras plays his prep ball at RIG Academy in Uppsala, Sweden.
Defensive line coach Terrance Knighton revealed the news during a phone call with Henriks Ras.
Henriks Ras has seen his offer sheet grow over the last few picks, earning interest from programs such as Georgia, South Carolina, Ole Miss, and Boise State.
Florida State will be looking to get Henriks Ras on campus at some point during the fall. He's raw at this stage but has a ton of potential if he can put everything together.
The 6-foot-4, 235-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 875 overall prospect, the No. 78 EDGE, and the No. 2 recruit in Sweden in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Florida State holds 21 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 15 in the country.
The Seminoles previously landed four-star defensive lineman Earnest Rankins, four-star defensive lineman Tico Crittendon Jr., four-star defensive lineman Tank Carrington, and three-star defensive lineman Wihtlley Cadeau. However, the quartet of defenders are all expected to begin their careers along the interior.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins
Four-Star DL James Carrington
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon
Four-Star DB Jay Timmons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Jaden Jones
Redshirt Senior Deamontae Diggs
Redshirt Junior James Williams
Redshirt Junior Deante McCray
Redshirt Sophomore Grant Fielder
True Freshman Tylon Lee
True Freshman LaJesse Harrold
True Freshman Mandrell Desir
True Freshman Darryll Desir
