Florida State loses commitment from 4-star running back Amari Thomas

#Tribe26 takes a hit.

Oct 26, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell watches from the sideline against the Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Florida State has suffered a decommitment in its 2026 class.

On Friday afternoon, four-star running back Amari Thomas backed off of his pledge to the Seminoles. Thomas had been a member of FSU's #Tribe26 class since January when the local product hopped on board following a trip to Tallahassee.

In recent months, the South Carolina Gamecocks have turned up the heat on Thomas. The program hosted him for an official visit in June. South Carolina will likely be Thomas's next destination.

This is a sizable loss for Florida State as Thomas was a local product at a position of need. He was also the Seminoles' best option at running back. FSU missed out on multiple targets over the last few weeks

Clemons is coming off an impressive junior season at Marianna High School, rushing 153 times for 1,880 yards and 34 touchdowns along with 14 catches for 247 yards and three more scores.

The 5-foot-10, 187-pound running back is regarded as the No. 338 overall prospect, the No. 21 RB, and the No. 52 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

With the decommitment of Thomas, Florida State is down to 21 verbal commitments in its 2026 class. The haul remains at No. 15 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins

Four-Star DL James Carrington

Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon

Four-Star DB Jay Timmons

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Roydell Williams

Redshirt Senior Caziah Holmes

Redshirt Junior Jaylin Lucas

Redshirt Sophomore Samuel Singleton

Sophomore Kam Davis

Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy

Redshirt Freshman Zay Parks

Redshirt Freshman Jeremiah Johnson

True Freshman Ousmane Kromah

Published
