Tribe26 takes a hit.

Florida State loses commitment from 4-star running back Amari Thomas
Florida State has suffered a decommitment in its 2026 class.
On Friday afternoon, four-star running back Amari Thomas backed off of his pledge to the Seminoles. Thomas had been a member of FSU's #Tribe26 class since January when the local product hopped on board following a trip to Tallahassee.
In recent months, the South Carolina Gamecocks have turned up the heat on Thomas. The program hosted him for an official visit in June. South Carolina will likely be Thomas's next destination.
This is a sizable loss for Florida State as Thomas was a local product at a position of need. He was also the Seminoles' best option at running back. FSU missed out on multiple targets over the last few weeks
Clemons is coming off an impressive junior season at Marianna High School, rushing 153 times for 1,880 yards and 34 touchdowns along with 14 catches for 247 yards and three more scores.
The 5-foot-10, 187-pound running back is regarded as the No. 338 overall prospect, the No. 21 RB, and the No. 52 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
With the decommitment of Thomas, Florida State is down to 21 verbal commitments in its 2026 class. The haul remains at No. 15 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins
Four-Star DL James Carrington
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon
Four-Star DB Jay Timmons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Roydell Williams
Redshirt Senior Caziah Holmes
Redshirt Junior Jaylin Lucas
Redshirt Sophomore Samuel Singleton
Sophomore Kam Davis
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Zay Parks
Redshirt Freshman Jeremiah Johnson
True Freshman Ousmane Kromah
