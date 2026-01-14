Contract terms, salary details revealed for new FSU EDGE coach Nick Williams

Florida State officially announced the hiring of new EDGEs coach and pass rush special Nick Williams on December 11. Williams is back closer to his hometown of Bainbridge, Georgia, after gaining experience at Colorado and Syracuse.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Florida State family," Williams said in a release. "I grew up watching Peter Warrick, Warrick Dunn, Charlie Ward, and the aggressive, dominant defenses at FSU. As a South Georgia kid, you grow up wanting to be a Florida State Seminole. I remember going to Doak Campbell Stadium with my dad and how electrifying that experience was."

"My dad raised me that either you're a liability or you're an asset, and all I want to do is be an asset for Florida State. I get to come home and do what I love to do," Williams added. "You can't ask for a better situation than that, and I'm looking forward to doing my part to help get Florida State back among the elite programs in America."

On Tuesday, the university fulfilled a records request submitted by NoleGameday, providing Williams' Letter of Understanding. The agreement was signed by Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Michael Alford on December 9, and Williams added his signature on December 10.

Length Of Contract:

Williams' contract will span two years and he will be tied to Florida State through the 2027 season.

The first year of the deal began on his official hire date, which wasn't specified in the LOI, and lasts through January 31, 2027. The second and final year will begin on February 1, 2027, and end on January 31, 2028.

Salary:

According to the terms of his contract with FSU, Williams will be paid $475K during the first year of his deal and $525K during the second year.

That means Williams will make roughly $475K in 2026-27 and $525K in 2027-28.

If Williams terminates his employment before December 31, 2026, he will owe 100% of his gross annual compensation multiplied by the number of years and any fraction remaining in the contract term.

Williams will owe 25% of his gross annual compensation multiplied by the number of years or fraction remaining in the contract term if he terminates his emplyoment between January 1, 2027, and the conclusion of the second year of his deal, unless he's hired as a head football coach at another university, a coordinator position with primary play-calling authority at a university, or a coaching position in the NFL.

If Florida State terminates Williams' agreement without cause, the university will pay the employee liquidated damages, in an amount equal to 75% of the total annual compensation remaining on the otherwise unexpired total term.

FSU will pay up to $250,000 to buy Williams out of his previous contract at Syracuse. Williams will owe 100% of the buyout if he terminates the agreement before the conclusion of the 2026 regular season and 25% if he terminates the agreement following the conclusion of the 2026 regular season and prior to the conclusion of the 2027 regular season.

Miscellaneous Info:

Florida State will provide Williams with a vehicle allowance of up to $650 per month, four tickets to regular-season football contests, two tickets to FSU regular-season home sporting events based on availability, and a cell phone. The Seminoles will also provide a Nike Elite Allotment of $1250.

Williams is receiving a $25,000 signing bonus that will cover relocation expenses and related costs. He will pay all applicable taxes on all taxable compensation and income, including but not limited to annual compensation, allowances, and bonuses; complimentary tickets; extra room at ACC/NCAA tournament games; ACC/NCAA gifts; and athletic department gifts.

