Florida State sends four coaches to check in on longtime blue-chip Miami pledge
Florida State's coaching staff is looking to make some major moves on the recruiting trail over the next couple of months. The Seminoles are adding new targets to the board each day but also already have a few prospects circled that they want to prioritize into the spring and summer.
FSU is making an effort to flip four-star linebacker Jordan Campbell from his commitment to Miami. Campbell pledged to the Hurricanes back in 2023 and is a top-100 prospect in the 2026 class.
READ MORE: Luke Petitbon shares Thomas Castellanos played role in recruiting him to Florida State
On Wednesday, the Seminoles had four members of their staff drop in on Campbell to show him how much the program wants him in garnet and gold. Defensive coordinator Tony White, linebackers coach John Papuchis, safeties coach Evan Cooper, and wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr. spent some time with Campbell at his home.
Campbell was last in Tallahassee for a camp over the summer. The Seminoles have made major changes since then, including hiring White, Harris Jr., and Cooper while transitioning Papuchis from defensive ends coach to linebackers coach. Outside of Florida State, programs such as Georgia, Florida, Michigan, Ole Miss, Nebraska, and UCF are trying to land the talented prospect.
This is the second time that Papuchis has seen Campbell this month. Head coach Mike Norvell also met with him towards the beginning of January. Campbell took an unofficial visit to Gainesville last weekend.
Campbell is coming off a junior season where he contributed on both sides of the ball for Miami Carol City High School. He totaled 70 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles, and four pass deflections on defense while rushing four times for 49 yards on offense. Campbell had six games where he recorded 7+ tackles, including a season-high 12 tackles, four tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and one pass deflection in a 20-6 victory against North Miami Beach on October 14.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 66 overall prospect, the No. 4 LB, and the No. 10 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 10 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Stefon Thompson
Senior Elijah Herring
Redshirt Junior Omar Graham Jr.
Redshirt Junior AJ Cottrill
Junior Blake Nichelson
Junior Justin Cryer
Redshirt Sophomore Caleb LaVallee
Redshirt Sophomore Brandon Torres
Redshirt Freshman Timir Hickman-Collins
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Parrish
Redshirt Freshman Gav Holman
True Freshman Ethan Pritchard
READ MORE: four-star 6-foot-9 offensive tackle Chastan Brown commits to Florida State
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Florida State offers three quarterbacks after losing top #Tribe26 commitment
• Florida State lands standout local running back Amari Clemons
• Four former Florida State stars advance to Super Bowl LIX
• Obscene message in Doak Campbell Stadium proves even snow can't stop FSU-UF rivalry