FSU Fan Support Plummets as Mike Norvell Faces Historic Losing Season
Florida State announced an attendance of 55,107 fans for its most recent loss to North Carolina inside Doak Campbell Stadium. It didn't take long for those supporters to turn on the Seminoles as cheers were quickly drowned out by boos after the offense went three-and-out on its opening drive. In general, once again, there wasn't very much for fans to be happy about and frustration is mounting on all fronts.
The product on the field has become an embarrasment and that has been reflected by the fan support. By halftime, those wearing garnet and gold were already making their way for the exits. Early in the fourth quarter, only a few thousand remained to subject themselves to the misery of the largest loss for Florida State at home in four years.
Losing games, recruits, and your status on the national stage is one thing but when fan and booster support dwindles, you have truly lost it all. Mike Norvell claimed he didn't hear the criticism directed towards the Seminoles on Saturday but also recognized the frustration that comes with one of the worst years in program history. FSU's five-game losing streak is the longest for the program in 49 years and before Bobby Bowden arrived in Tallahassee.
"Well, I really didn't hear them, so I would just -- I know everybody is frustrated. I'm frustrated. At the end of the day, we work really hard to be able to try to represent the program the way it deserves to be, and we have not accomplished that in the way that we play," Norvell said following the loss. "We've got to respond to that. We have to continue to believe. We've got to be able to push forward. When you're a fan or somebody that comes to observe the game, you want to see things done a certain way, and you can have big feelings about it."
"Our fan base, we've got a great fan base, and we've got one that's extremely passionate. Ultimately I'm sure it's not the first time that a team or players have had that happen to them," Norvell continued. "I know it's happened to plenty of guys that became some of the greatest players here in Florida State history. They get celebrated at that point."
But right now, there is nothing to celebrate. Florida State has the worst offense in the P4 and maybe in all of college football. The unit is basically unwatchable due to an offensive line that makes Willie Taggart look like an expert and a cast of skill players that couldn't catch a ball if their lives depended on it. The defense is ok but nothing like the strength it was expected to be during the preseason. The Seminoles are an undisciplined football team that is showing signs of quit and there aren't any leaders to really speak of.
What surprised me the most following the loss to North Carolina was just how quiet it was around the stadium. Typically, once the NoleGameday crew wraps up our post-game press conference duties, there is a crowd of fans waiting outside of the Moore Athletic Center near the Bobby Bowden Statue, hoping to nab autographs or take pictures with players. That was even the case earlier this month when FSU was defeated by Clemson late on Saturday night.
This game ended a lot earlier so you'd think there'd be a few people waiting, parents with their kids, something. Instead, there weren't even any security officers outside of the doors. It was so quiet you could hear a pin drop.
"I mean, like I said, for our fan base, I understand the frustration. There's no fan that's more frustrated than I am," Norvell said on Monday. "There's nobody that's pouring more into what these players and this program than what our staff is, and I'll watch the work, and has it been good enough, no, it hasn't. We haven't had the results that any of us desire or what needs to be expected here."
Florida State traditionally has an extremely proud and passionate fan base. Those emotions have obviously boiled over with no clear path in sight for the Seminoles to end their struggles amidst a season that was lost weeks ago.
Many of those supporters have taken to social media, calling for the Seminoles to make coaching changes. Others are questioning whether they'll renew their season tickets with prices and booster fees rising to astronomical numbers considering the product on the field that is bad enough to make your eyes bleed.
At a certain point, the economic impact of a historically awful year has to be considered. The Seminoles are already working with a limited capacity due to ongoing renovations on their iconic venue, meaning roughly 25,000 fewer fans are attending games this season. Certainly, spending on apparel and other amenities has to be down but I'm sure Florida State is making a killing on beer.
Norvell pointed out that some of the things that the Seminoles have done on the field deserve to be booed. With that, he still has confidence that Florida State can turn this program back around. It better happen quickly or he won't be able to win this fanbase back.
"This is one of the greatest places in the United States of America because of the fan base, because of who we represent and what we get to do, and that passion -- yes, I understand," Norvell said. "Some of the things we put on the field deserve to be. That's all part of this game, and it's all part of it. But when it comes to belief, that is a choice that people get to make. But I absolutely know and believe in where we're going, and we will get it done."
