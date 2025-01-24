Four-Star Linebacker From Mississippi Plans Visit To Florida State
Florida State will host its second junior day of 2025 on Saturday as the recruiting efforts continue in Tallahassee. The Seminoles are bringing in a variety of prospects to meet with the revamped coaching staff and learn more about the program they could call home in the future.
On Thursday, four-star linebacker TJ White announced his plans to be in town this weekend. White picked up an offer from the Seminoles in December, referring to linebackers coach John Papuchis, assistant linebackers coach Ernie Sims, defensive coordinator Tony White, and head coach Mike Norvell at the time.
White's upcoming trip to Florida State is believed to be his first time seeing the program in person. He already holds offers from in-state powers, Ole Miss and Mississippi State, who normally don't let much talent leave the area. The Seminoles did dip into the state to land four-star offensive lineman Mario Nash Jr. in the 2025 recruiting cycle.
The Mississippi native was at Tennessee earlier this month and has recently picked up offers from Texas A&M, Missouri, Tulane, and Memphis. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin visited him this week. Florida State will need to lock in an official visit with White to continue holding weight in this recruitment.
White is coming off a standout junior season at Jackson Academy. He totaled 102 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and four pass deflections. White had four games of 10+ tackles, including a season-high 15 tackles, two tackles for loss, and two pass deflections in a 24-14 loss to Madison-Ridgeland Academy on October 18. He played an important role on a team that finished 9-4 and advanced to the playoffs.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 263 overall prospect, the No. 22 LB, and the No. 10 recruit in Mississippi in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 8 in the country. The Seminoles don't have a pledge from a linebacker at this stage.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Brady Smigiel
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
