Four-Star Local Running Back Visiting Florida State On Saturday
Florida State has made it a priority to keep local talent home over the last couple of recruiting cycles. There are plenty of talented rising seniors across the surrounding areas and the Seminoles are in hot pursuit.
One of FSU's top running back targets in the 2026 class will be in Tallahassee this weekend. Local four-star running back Amari Clemons announced his plans to attend junior day on Saturday. Clemons was just on campus last month and he named the Seminoles as the leader in his recruitment at that time.
This is a notable development with Florida State likely looking to add two running backs in #Tribe26. Clemons is arguably the most talented rusher in the Panhandle and he's coming off an impressive junior season at Marianna High School. He rushed 153 times for 1,880 yards with 34 touchdowns while catching 14 passes for 247 yards and three more scores.
Clemons had nine games of 100+ rushing yards and three games where he scored five or more touchdowns. He rushed for a season-high 383 yards on 26 carries with six touchdowns on the ground in a 50-44 victory against Walton High School on August 23. Marianna got off to a 10-0 start before falling short in the playoffs.
The Florida native has held an offer from the Seminoles since March of 2024. He's been a familiar face on campus and Florida State has a true shot at securing his services. Clemons would be a solid addition in the backfield with the program set to lose at least two running backs (Roydell Williams, Caziah Holmes) following the upcoming season
The 5-foot-10, 187-pound running back is regarded as the No. 305 overall prospect, the No. 23 RB, and the No. 47 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 8 in the country. The Seminoles don't have a pledge from a running back yet
Who is committed to FSU in the 2026 class?
Four-Star QB Brady Smigiel
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Roydell Williams
Redshirt Senior Caziah Holmes
Redshirt Junior Jaylin Lucas
Redshirt Sophomore Samuel Singleton
Sophomore Kam Davis
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Zay Parks
Redshirt Freshman Jeremiah Johnson
True Freshman Ousmane Kromah
