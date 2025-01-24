Four-Star Prospect With Florida Gator Ties Is High On Florida State
Florida State is pursuing a prospect with family ties to the Florida Gators.
On Thursday evening, four-star safety Ayden Pouncey revealed his top ten schools. The Seminoles made the cut alongside Florida, Miami, UCF, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Michigan, North Carolina, and Syracuse
Head coach Mike Norvell dropped by to meet with Pouncey hours before he made the changes in his recruitment. He's held an offer from the Seminoles since April of last year but hasn't been in Tallahassee since June. It would be big for Florida State to get Pouncey back in town sometime this spring.
Pouncey's brothers, Jordan and Ethan, both played for the Gators during their respective college careers. Jordan signed with Texas as a three-star wide receiver in 2017. After three years with the Longhorns, he transferred to Florida for his final three years of eligibility. Ethan signed with UF as a three-star cornerback in 2020. He spent four seasons in Gainesville before transferring to Georgia Southern last year.
The Florida native is coming off a junior season where produced all over the field for Winter Park High School. He totaled 20 tackles, three pass deflections, and three interceptions while catching 12 passes for 202 yards and four touchdowns. Pouncey also returned a kickoff for a touchdown. He had a season-high four catches for 110 yards and a score in a 45-28 loss to Creekside High School on September 19. Pouncey picked off a pass in three different games.
The 6-foot-2.5, 160-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 130 overall prospect, the No. 13 S, and the No. 16 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 8 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star safety Darryl Bell and three-star safety Tedarius Hughes.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Brady Smigiel
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
