Four-Star Wide Receiver Includes FSU In Top-Six Schools List
The Florida State Seminoles are on the shortlist for one of the top wide receivers in the 2026 class.
On Thursday evening, four-star wide receiver Naeem Burroughs announced he was cutting his recruitment down to six. Florida State made the cut alongside Texas, Florida, Wisconsin, Clemson, and Notre Dame.
The Florida native has been in Tallahassee twice this year. He attended a junior day in January and returned the following month for another visit.
As a junior, Burroughs caught 33 passes for 829 yards and 12 touchdowns. He had 100+ receiving yards four times, including a four-game stretch during the second half of the season. A year prior, he hauled in 47 receptions 1,019 yards, and 15 touchdowns. Burroughs also runs track where he won a state championship as a freshman.
The 5-foot-11, 160-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 59 overall prospect, the No. 10 WR, and the No. 8 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds five verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 9 in the country.
READ MORE: Former Florida State Quarterback Enters Transfer Portal For Second Time
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• BREAKING: Florida State Flips Elite Running Back From Georgia Bulldogs
• Florida State Loses Top Commitment On Early Signing Day - Again
• Florida State Hires New Defensive Line Coach Away From Nebraska