Four-Star Wide Receiver Includes FSU In Top-Six Schools List

BREAKING: CO/26 4 ⭐️ WR Naeem “Tha Dream” Burroughs ( @ThaDr3am__ ) has cut his list down to 6️⃣ schools‼️

-

Naeem Burroughs is a 6’0 (175 LBS) WR out of Jacksonville, FL. Burroughs is top 50 recruit in 2026 ranking 44 NATL., 4 in Florida and is the 8 ranked WR in the nation… pic.twitter.com/gYonxIDMRV