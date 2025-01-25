Four-star wide receiver target visiting Florida State on Saturday
Florida State is set to host its second junior day of the year on Saturday. Talented prospects from multiple classes are flocking to Tallahassee to build relationships with the coaching staff and learn more about how the Seminoles plan to turn things around in 2025.
Four-star wide receiver Somourian Wingo will be among the visitors in town, revealing the news on social media on Friday night. Wingo is a fresh name on Florida State's recruiting board after picking up an offer from the program near the end of December.
READ MORE: Florida State football's 2025 ACC opener, date for game against Miami Hurricanes announced
However, Wingo is more than familiar with offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn and wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr. He held an offer from UCF when the two were previously with the program. Wingo visited the Knights four times last year, including trips in June, July, and September.
That bond could end up being critical for the Seminoles as Wingo is earning interest from a handful of P4 programs. He's been a familiar face in Gainesville and checked out South Carolina during the fall. This is a recruitment that includes some high-level contenders. Florida State has to continue getting Wingo on campus throughout the year to hold weight.
Wingo is coming off a standout junior campaign at St. Augustine High School. He hauled in 62 receptions for 1,040 yards and 12 touchdowns. Wingo had four games of 100+ yards, including a season-high nine catches for 141 yards and a score in a 34-14 victory against Menendez High School on August 30. He helped guide the Yellow Jackets to an 11-2 record and an appearance in the state semifinals.
The 6-foot-2, 175-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 188 overall prospect, the No. 33 WR, and the No. 25 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 8 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star wide receiver Efrem White and four-star wide receiver Darryon Williams.
READ MORE: Florida State Legend Named Head Coach At Mississippi Valley State University
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU's Mike Norvell Optimistic Regarding Addition Of QB Thomas Castellanos: 'A True Spark'
• Florida State's Mike Norvell Thinks Seminoles Hit "Home Run" With Transfer Portal Haul
• Florida State Defensive Backs Putting In Work This Offseason
• Ex-Florida State Defensive End Named One Of 'Most Impactful Transfers'