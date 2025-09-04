FSU Basketball adds to No. 1 class with blue-chip recruit who has NBA ties
Florida State and Luke Loucks have reeled in another one.
One day after landing the commitment of four-star wing Collin Paul, which gave the Seminoles the top-ranked recruiting class in the country, they have now gained the commitment of Brandon Bass Jr., a 6'4" four-star shooting guard from Windermere Prep in Florida. He chose FSU over LSU and Purdue. His coach at Windermere Prep is Brian Hoff, who is a former Florida State walk-on.
His father, Brandon Bass, played at LSU and in the NBA for 12 seasons, mostly playing for the Boston Celtics. He also spent time with the Dallas Mavericks, Orlando Magic, New Orleans Hornets, Los Angeles Lakers, and Los Angeles Clippers.
Bass Jr. plays nothing like his father, who was a power forward who operated best in the mid-range and the low post. Bass Jr. is a knockdown left-handed shooter, capable of slashing to the rim, especially with his dominant hand.
Here is a scouting report provided by 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein.
"Bass is a talented southpaw scorer who has had a big reputation since he was younger. He’s a vastly improved shooter in that time. He has a low release and unorthodox follow-through, but made 42% of his threes on nearly 6 attempts per game in 3SSB play, and 51% of his open spot-up threes. He also made 82% of his free-throws.
"While his shooting has evolved into his best weapon, he can still slash and make some straight-line drives to his dominant left side. He has to keep developing his right hand, decision-making going through the lane (1.3 assists to 1.8 turnovers), and finishing though (42% at the rim). He’s a solid athlete with plus length (6-foot-8 wingspan) who rebounds well in traffic (4 per game), but still needs to get stronger and fill-out his frame."
Luke Loucks Is Continuing to Prioritize Florida
When Luke Loucks accepted the Florida State job, he mentioned that he wanted to do a better job recruiting the state of Florida. His actions have followed his words.
All four of FSU's commitments, who are all four-stars, have connections to the state of Florida. Brandon Bass Jr., Jasen Lopez, and Collin Paul are all currently playing high school ball in the state, while Marcis Ponder spent time at West Oaks Academy in Florida and is coached by the brother of FSU assistant Gerald Gillion. That has helped them become the top-ranked class.
