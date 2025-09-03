FSU Basketball holds No. 1 recruiting class in nation after latest addition
Florida State and Luke Loucks have added the commitment of Collin Paul, a top-75 prospect from the class of 2026. Paul was just on campus this past weekend for the FSU football game against Alabama, which was as thrilling of an environment as one could be in. Paul chose the Seminoles over Loyola-Chicago, Seton Hall, and DePaul.
Paul is Loucks' third commitment for the 2026 class, joining fellow four-stars Marcis Ponder, who was also on campus this weekend, and Jasen Lopez, a dual-sport athlete who will likely be a football player primarily. This addition also gives Florida State the top-ranked class early on in the 2026 cycle, but the Seminoles are the first program in the country with three commitments for this class.
The 2026 class has been a slow-moving class, as only 55 programs, according to 247sports, have accepted the commitments of recruits. A lot of high-profile teams are saving spots for high-quality transfers rather than taking a four-star who may need time to develop.
Collin Paul is a unique player, and not someone you would initially expect someone like Luke Loucks to take, as he usually prioritizes shooting and floor spacing. Paul is far from a shooter, but at 6'7" and 225 pounds, he's a rare player.
Paul is best with the ball in his hands, capable of taking defenders off the dribble and getting downhill. He has an elite floater and is almost automatic from 10 feet and in with either hand. Although he's not the most athletic, he does well creating space with his frame, and he has good playmaking instincts to create for others
The three-point shot will 100% need refinement. It's a little wonky, and the form isn't always consistent, even when it does go in. He still has another year of high school to work on it, and there are a bunch of great development coaches on FSU's staff to assist him with that.
Luke Loucks' Focus on Recruiting Florida
When Luke Loucks was introduced as Florida State's head coach, he said he wanted to emphasize recruiting better in Florida. So far, he's more than backing that up.
All three of FSU's recruits are playing high school ball in Florida. Collin Paul is attending Calvary Christian in West Palm Beach, Marcis Ponder spent time at West Oaks Academy in the Orlando area, and Jasen Lopez is at Chaminade-Madonna in Hollywood, Florida.
The other two recruits on campus for the Alabama game, Brandon Bass Jr. and Kevin Thomas, are also in-state recruits, as are four-stars Herly Brutus and Joe Philon, who have visits set up to Tallahassee later in the month.
