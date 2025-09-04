Five plays that changed the game in FSU football's dismantling of Alabama
Football seasons are often defined not only by the final score but by the handful of moments that tilt momentum, swing emotions, and etch themselves into memory. The memory on the forefront of every Florida State fan’s mind, however, is that of FSU Football’s historic collapse in the form of a 2-10 football season.
For nearly 273 days, the Florida State faithful wallowed in the misery of a program that appeared to be cursed, doomed to suffer at every turn. All the meanwhile, HC Mike Norvell, his new staff, and a revamped roster were working behind closed doors to ensure that such depths would never be experienced in Tallahassee again.
As Norvell stated in one of his closing press conferences from the 2024 season, “This is going to be fixed, and it’s going to be an immediate, fast fix.”
Norvell promised a quick fix, which was supported by a series of offseason moves that reflected as much. However, the fix would be put to the test rather quickly with the likes of a perennial powerhouse on the schedule for Week 1, The Crimson Tide, fresh off a 9-4 first season with Kalen DeBoer at the helm, arrived in Tallahassee with the same expectations that have defined the program for over a decade: physical dominance, national relevance, and championship contention.
Florida State, meanwhile, was still in the process of rebuilding its reputation after a turbulent 2024 campaign that saw the Seminoles tumble from the high of an undefeated ACC title run into a season marred by setbacks and disappointment. Sure, Alabama was a heavy favorite entering the contest, but the game was shaping up to be far more than an opening weekend matchup. Rather, it was a test of identity for both programs.
Alabama carried the weight of being the favorite, and the pressure of a second year head coach that faltered relative to expectations in year one. On the other sideline, the Seminoles entered the night eager to prove that their retooled roster and refreshed culture could compete at an elite level once more.
Desperation, pride, and the opportunity to redefine the direction of the program under the bright lights of a newly renovated Doak Campbell Stadium fueled the Seminoles. Standing on the words of their quarterback, Tommy Castellanos, the Florida State football team was eager to show the country what they already knew: FSU was going to beat Alabama.
From Castellanos’ deep strike to Squirrel White, to Micahi Danzy’s electric burst, to defensive stands that denied Alabama late, this battle was shaped by a myriad of factors that altered the direction of the game and ultimately secured one of the program’s biggest wins in recent memory. Let’s take a look at those game-defining moments that paved the way for an upset for all time.
1. QB Tommy Castellanos connects with WR Squirrel White to spark offense
Alabama’s offense dominated the start of Saturday’s game. Behind QB Ty Simpson and a committee of running backs, the Crimson Tide charged downfield on their opening drive with relative ease. Florida State’s defense struggled to get off the field on third and fourth down, which allowed Alabama OC Ryan Grubb’s offense to maintain a nearly 9-minute long drive.
When QB Ty Simpson eventually punched the ball in for a 2-yard TD pass to TE Josh Cuevas, it appeared as though the Crimson Tide were as advertised: physical, dominating, and far too overpowering for a Seminole squad that was seeking to rediscover itself.
After witnessing Alabama’s 16-play, 75-yard charge down the field, the Florida State faithful anxiously watched on as the new-look, OC Gus Malzahn led offense took the field for the first time.
FSU’s new signal-caller, QB Tommy Castellanos, was the center of attention as ‘Noles both in attendance and watching at home hoped he could back up the spirited comments he lobbed at Alabama during the offseason.
The ‘Noles began with a pair of short yardage attacks, with RB Roydell Williams rushing for a 2-yard gain followed by a 3-yard pass to WR Duce Robinson. Alabama committed a holding penalty on the third play from scrimmage, giving the Seminoles a 10 yard boost. Castellanos gave his offense another 12 yards, but an offensive holding call in Alabama territory threatened to derail the drive altogether.
Set behind the sticks, the FSU offense was unable to make up the ground that they had lost from the penalty. Facing third and long, the ‘Noles were in desperate need of a first down conversion if they hoped to respond to Alabama’s drive with points of their own.
Lined up in shotgun, Castellanos dropped back and scanned the field as four of his receivers ran out in the pattern. With an Alabama defender barreling down on him, the senior quarterback uncorked a deep ball towards the right sideline, where WR Squirrel White had a beat on his defender.
As the ball began its arc downward, it appeared as though Castellanos’ pass was going to be just out of reach. Before the ball was about to hit the ground, however, White dove forward in a complete sprawl and secured the ball in an astonishing display of acrobatics. The 40-yard completion sparked the Florida State offense and brought the crowd to life.
One play later, Castellanos scampered his way into the end zone for a touchdown, and the Seminoles sent a clear message: They were ready for ‘Bama.
2. WR Micahi Danzy shows off speed en route to end zone
Following a long, slow first quarter of football, the second quarter gave way to an exchanging of blows on either side. QB Ty Simpson and the Crimson Tide offense returned to the field looking to deliver another punch. On the second play from scrimmage, Simpson connected with WR Germie Bernard for a 29-yard completion down to the FSU 46-yard line.
Set up in Florida State territory early in the drive, Alabama was well on its way to recapturing the lead. The Crimson Tide offense eventually made their way into the red zone, but the Florida State defense forced a series of negative plays and penalties that kept QB Simpson’s group out of the end zone. Facing 4th & 19 at the FSU 35-yard line, HC Kalen DeBoer elected to send his kicker, K Conor Talty, out to attempt his first collegiate field goal.
The snap, hold, and kick all went off without a hitch, but Talty’s attempt fell well short of the goal posts. Alabama’s 9 play, 40 yard drive resulted in no points, and the Florida State offense was handed an opportunity to take its first lead of the game.
Malzahn’s group returned to the field and went right to work, methodically moving the ball into Alabama territory in just four plays. The balanced attack from the Seminoles was on full display. A mix of impressive runs from Castellanos and RB Roydell Williams, as well as a handful of receptions from TE Randy Pittman Jr., had the Seminole offense sitting just outside of the red zone.
On 2nd & 7 from the Alabama 32-yard line, Castellanos motioned WR Jayvan Boggs from his left to his right before snapping the ball, faking the hand off to Roydell Williams, and pitching the ball to WR Micahi Danzy, who turned and ran in the opposite direction of Boggs once the ball was snapped.
Danzy, with ball in hand, followed a pulling OL Gunnar Hansen out to the left side of the line, planted his foot in the ground and turned upfield. The young speedster followed another strong block from fellow WR Duce Robinson before shedding a would-be tackler around the 15-yard line.
With no one left to stop him, Danzy waltzed into the end zone for a 32-yard rushing touchdown that would give the ‘Noles the lead, a lead they would never give back.
3. Florida State defense holds strong on 4th & 7 after muffed punt
The remainder of the second quarter saw Florida State extend its lead to 17-7, whilst Alabama’s offense punted on two consecutive drives. When both teams returned from the halftime break, however, there was a renewed sense of urgency from both squads.
The ‘Noles were the first to strike, further extending their lead over the Crimson Tide with a 2 play, 68 yard drive that featured a 64 yard connection through the air between Castellanos and WR Jaylin Lucas followed by a 4-yard rushing touchdown from RB Caziah Holmes. Trailing 24-7, Alabama’s offense was finally able to procure a response in the form of a 40 yard field goal from Talty.
Despite the field goal, momentum was still largely on the side of the Seminoles. FSU’s offense failed to string together a prolonged scoring drive, but the FSU defense was more than up to the task following the punt, forcing Alabama into a quick three-and-out. With just under 2 minutes remaining in the third quarter, FSU’s offense was set to get another chance to put the game away by creating an almost insurmountable lead.
What transpired, however, breathed life into the Alabama Crimson Tide. Alabama P Blake Doud’s punt just barely crossed midfield when it hit the ground, which would have given the ‘Noles great field position. But, the ball took an unexpected bounce and ricocheted off to the returner’s (Jaylin Lucas) leg before Alabama recovered it.
The error gifted the Tide an opportunity to bring the game within one score with an entire quarter of game time remaining, and momentum appeared to be shifting in the favor of DeBoer’s squad.
Following the mistake, the onus was on Florida State’s defense to prevent the mistake from becoming a costly one. Unfortunately for them, the first play from scrimmage after the muffed punt resulted in a pass interference penalty, which pushed QB Ty Simpson and the Alabama offense further into FSU territory.
On the ensuing three plays, the Seminoles stood strong, giving up just three yards on the ground and forcing two incompletions to bring up fourth down. Facing 4th & 7 and in need of a touchdown, QB Ty Simpson snapped the ball and dropped back, looking to pass. The pocket quickly collapsed under the pressure of FSU’s four man rush, and Simpson was flushed out to his left.
Despite having a clear path to the line to gain ahead of him, the quarterback elected to throw the ball while franticly on the run. Simpson’s pass was wildly inaccurate, failing to even reach his intended target before hitting the ground. The drive resulted in yet another turnover on downs, and the Seminole defense was able to keep the Crimson Tide off the board yet again.
4. Guz Malzahn chooses to go for it on 4th & 1 from the FSU 34- yard line
Florida State jumped out to an early and dominating lead during Saturday’s game, but with 11 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, that lead was dwindling fast. Two punts and one turnover had kept the ‘Noles off the scoreboard since the 10-minute mark in the third quarter.
In that time, the FSU defense did what it could to keep Alabama at bay, but the barrier was finally broken when the Crimson Tide found the end zone on a 7 play, 63 yard drive. Simpson's touchdown pass to WR Rico Scott brought the game back to a one-score lead in favor of the Seminoles at 24-17.
As I said before, there was plenty of time remaining in the contest; 11 minutes to be exact. If Castellanos and the FSU offense could not end their scoring drought, things were sure to be interesting in the latter stages of the game. With the upset just in reach, Castellanos and his offense took the field once more.
The drive began at the FSU 25-yard line. True freshman RB Ousmane Kromah rushed for three yards on first down, and Castellanos tacked on a combined total of 6 more rushing yards on second and third down. Alabama’s defense had locked in, and the Seminoles were facing a quick three-and-out.
However, OC Gus Malzahn had other ideas. Faced with 4th & 1 on their own 34-yard line, the Seminole offense took the field on fourth down, signaling Malzahn’s decision to go for it. In one of the most pivotal plays in the game, Castellanos stood in shotgun, flanked to his left by RB Roydell Williams, the former Alabama transfer.
As the final seconds ticked off the play clock, Florida State’s signal caller called for the snap, turned to his left, and simply handed the ball off. No pre-snap motion. No misdirection. No trickery. If the Seminoles were going to seal this upset, it was going to be behind simple, smash-mouth football, and smash-mouth it was.
The FSU offensive line bulldozed its way forward, and Williams passed the first down marker with relative ease. It was a gutsy call from Florida State’s offensive coordinator, but the decision to go for it was an instrumental one.
Five plays later, RB Gavin Sawchuk barreled his way into the end zone with some help from his offensive line in what FSU OL coach Herb Hand has characterized as “a demonstration of our culture.” Sawchuk’s touchdown run pushed the lead back out to two scores, making any chance of an Alabama comeback all but improbable.
5. FSU DB Ja’bril Rawls stops Alabama QB Ty Simpson short of the marker on fourth down
The Gavin Sawchuk touchdown had given the Seminoles a 31-17 lead. Any chance at a comeback for the Tide meant that they would have to score twice, and they would have to do so quickly. The problem? Time was something that was not on Alabama’s side. The other problem? There was little in the way of success against the Florida State defense on the day. Despite the ever-growing odds mounting against them, the Alabama offense began its charge downfield.
QB Ty Simpson connected for 9 yards on first down, but consecutive incompletions and a fall start brought up fourth down. On 4th & 6, Simpson found WR Rico Scott for a 13 yard gain, keeping Alabama’s hopes alive for the time being, albeit short-lived.
Soon thereafter, Simpson failed to connect through the air on first, second, and third down, which meant the Tide were once again facing a fourth down. With 5:55 remaining in the game and a deficit of 31-17 yet to overcome, QB Simpson dropped back to pass yet again. The pocket immediately broke down, forcing the quarterback to escape in an effort to keep the play alive.
Finding no open receiver downfield, Simpson took off running, escaping a tackle from FSU DE James Williams, sidestepping FSU DL Deamontae Diggs, and making a break for the first down. Just as the quarterback neared the line to gain, FSU DB Ja’Bril Rawls ran downhill, colliding with Simpson at full force.
The spot was a close one, and the fans in attendance watched on as the chain gang stepped onto the field once more to determine Alabama’s fate. As they had done a handful of times before, the referees ruled the ball short of the first down, and the ‘Noles were taking over on yet another turnover on downs.
The crowd erupted, the defense celebrated, and the FSU offense took the field to put he game away once and for all.
A few first down conversions and victory formations later, the party was on in Tallahassee. The clock expired, the fans rushed the field, and the Florida State Seminoles defeated the eighth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide just 273 days since completing one of the worst seasons in program history.
That experience, however, was far from the minds of the masses of people on the field. For that night, Tallahassee was on top of the world, and Florida State football was back.
