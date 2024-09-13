FSU Football's Biggest Recruiting Need For 2025 Class
The Florida State Seminoles are 0-2 to start the 2024 college football season. That's fine because it was non-conference play, right? Wrong. With a loss to Georgia Tech followed up by a loss to Boston College, the Seminoles are 0-2 in ACC play.
Fortunately for Florida State, the bye week came at a great time. With Memphis being next up, it's not out of the realm for the Seminoles to start the season 0-3. Whether they figure their issues out or not, the high hopes the team rode into the season have been crushed early, and some serious reflection needs to be had.
However, with the terrible start to the 2024 campaign, Mike Norvell and his staff need to make the high school recruiting trail a point of emphasis. Bringing in good talent and developing in Tallahassee needs to be prioritized so Florida State can find long-term success.
The transfer portal has proven to be kind to Norvell consistently, but it's not always capable of building a great roster, as Florida State is finding out this year. Blending the portal with high school recruiting and finding that balance can do wonders for Norvell.
So, with the season underway, where are some areas the Seminoles can address and where should their focus be with their 2025 class? ESPN answered that question, as Craig Haubert listed the biggest remaining focus for the top 25 classes thus far.
The Seminoles, whose 2025 class currently ranks No. 18, according to ESPN, need to focus on adding some beef to the defensive line, as Haubert alluded to.
"High hopes for the season have been dashed with two straight losses that included struggles to control the line of scrimmage -- Georgia Tech rushed for 190 yards and Boston College racked up 263 yards on the ground," Haubert wrote.
Through two games, the Seminoles' issues with the front seven on the defensive side of the ball have been glaring. The offensive issues and inability to push the ball down the field are a struggle for Florida State, but it doesn't help that the defensive front can't slow the opposition, giving them control of the game.
"The Seminoles also recently lost commitments from two ESPN 300 defensive linemen in Myron Charles (flip to Texas) and Javion Hilson, and this unit now becomes a key need," Haubert continued. "They still hold a commitment from ESPN 300 DT Kevin Wynn, but he is still being pursued as well and is someone the Noles probably will need to fight to hold on to."
Whether or not the Seminoles can salvage this season and come away with some key victories and bowl eligibility is a question yet to be answered, but it doesn't take away from the fact that the high school recruiting trail needs to be a focus for Norvell and his staff.
