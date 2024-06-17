FSU Football Included In Final Three Schools For Top-150 Linebacker Ahead Of July Decision
It won't be long until one of Florida State's top targets at linebacker in the 2025 class makes a decision.
Coming off of an official visit to Tallahassee, four-star prospect Zaydrius Rainey-Sale announced plans to commit on July 1. He'll be focusing on the Seminoles, Washington, and UCLA leading up to his decision.
READ MORE: Longtime Blue-Chip Offensive Tackle Target Commits To Oregon, Cancels FSU Football Official Visit
FSU took its shot at the talented West Coast recruit over the weekend, his first visit to town since November. The Seminoles are clearly right in the running for his services but it remains to be seen if Rainey-Sale and his family will feel comfortable with him playing so far away from home when the in-state Huskies are beating down his door.
Washington is scheduled to host Rainey-Sale on the final weekend prior to the dead period. He was committed to the Huskies for four days in January before re-opening his recruitment after Kalen DeBoer was hired by Alabama.
Rainey-Sale is coming off a junior season where he recorded 65 tackles, six tackles for loss, and four sacks. He also caught 13 passes for 230 yards and four touchdowns.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 111 overall prospect, the No. 14 LB, and the No. 1 recruit in Washington in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
The Seminoles are still searching for their first commitment since January to add to a class that includes five-star offensive lineman Solomon Thomas, four-star defensive end Javion Hilson, three-star quarterback Tramell Jones Jr, and three-star linebacker Ethan Pritchard. The haul ranks No. 64 in the country.
READ MORE: Four-Star Athlete Calls Off Visit To FSU Football After Pledge To Georgia Bulldogs
Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok