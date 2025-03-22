FSU Football lands commitment from 2026 Seminole Legacy Offensive Lineman
Florida State is in the midst of holding its annual Legacy Weekend recruiting event and has multiple top-tier targets on campus. On Saturday, FSU landed a commitment from 3-star legacy offensive lineman Michael Ionata, whose father, Joey Ionata, played at Florida State in the 1980s.
Ionata has visited Tallahassee multiple times, dating back to 2024, with the most recent being January and March of 2025. The Calvary Christian Clearwater, FL native is listed at 6'5'', 300 pounds, and is ranked as the No. 68 interior offensive lineman and the No. 107 player overall in the State of Florida on 247Sports.
READ MORE: Expected recruiting visitor list for Florida State's Legacy Weekend
"After A Great Talk With I Am Excited To Announce My Commitment To Florida State University Go Noles," Ionata wrote on social media.
Ionata is the second offensive lineman to commit under new offensive line coach Herb Hand and offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn in the class of 2026.
As a Junior, he played left tackle and helped Calvary Christian advance to the Florida 2A State Playoffs. He holds offers from multiple schools, including the UCF Knights, West Virginia Mountaineers, Kentucky Wildcats, and North Carolina Tar Heels.
With the addition of Ionata, the Seminoles hold eight commitments in their 2026 class that now ranks 15th in the country.
Ionata joins three-star linebacker Karon Maycock, four-star wide receiver Efrem White, four-star wide receiver Darryon Williams, three-star defensive back Darryl Bell III, three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne, three-star running back Amari Thomas, and three-star defensive back Tedarius Hughes in #Tribe26.
READ MORE: Former FSU star QB Jameis Winston signs 2-year/$8 million deal with new team
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Football spring tight end preview: rebuilt room isn't lacking in talent
• ESPN’s Paul Finebaum bashes FSU, Clemson in conference realignment debate
• Salary terms, contract details revealed for new FSU Basketball head coach Luke Loucks
• Transfer defensive lineman hints at injury ahead of FSU Football’s spring camp