FSU football likely losing out on quarterback of the future
The Florida State Seminoles have yet to secure a quarterback in #Tribe26, and it appears that they will be missing out on another blue-chip recruit. On3 Sports' Steve Wiltfong has logged in a crystal ball prediction for four-star quarterback Landon Duckworth to land at Ole Miss.
Duckworth is ranked as the No. 6 quarterback in his class and the No. 53 player nationally. The 6'3'', 190-pound Jackson, Alabama native had 3,439 passing yards and 39 touchdowns to 10 interceptions in 2024, averaging 229 yards per game, according to MaxPreps.com. He helped lead the Aggies to a 14-1 record and an AHSAA Class 4A football state championship victory over Cherokee County.
It isn't all doom and gloom for the Seminoles, as Duckworth still has an official visit to Florida State on June 13. He is expected to round out the summer months with trips to Georgia Bulldogs and South Carolina Gamecocks, and ending with the Rebels on June 20. His last visit to Tallahassee, Florida, was in 2023.
Most experts believe it will be a toss-up between the Gamecocks and the Rebels, although he backed off his pledge to South Carolina last June. Having Duckworth on campus for an official visit could give head coach Mike Norvell a last shot at landing another blue-chip talent under center.
The Seminoles currently have quarterback Tommy Castellanos. However, he will run out of eligibility this year. Redshirt sophomore Brock Glenn is in the fold alongside promising true freshman Kevin Sperry, whom coaches have had high praise for this spring.
Duckworth is a multi-sport athlete competing in track and on the hardwood in basketball.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2025 Season?
Senior Tommy Castellanos
Redshirt Sophomore Brock Glenn
Redshirt Sophomore Michael Grant
Redshirt Freshman Trevor Jackson
True Freshman Kevin Sperry
True Freshman Gavin Markey
