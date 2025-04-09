Former FSU football star visits New England Patriots
There are just over two weeks remaining until the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off in Green Bay. Teams around the league are doing their due diligence on prospects and arranging their boards ahead of the action.
Former Florida State defensive tackle Joshua Farmer is earning interest from multiple franchises as the draft gets closer and closer. He's improved his stock following performances at the Reese's Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine.
On Wednesday, Farmer was on a top-30 visit to the New England Patriots. The Patriots hold multiple selections in Farmer's range as they're slated to make six selections during the first 150 picks, including No. 38, No. 69, No. 77, No. 106, and No. 144.
This is a deep defensive line class and Farmer has a chance to be a top-100 selection. New England has a new head coach after hiring former star Mike Vrabel earlier this year.
Farmer was one of the first recruits to commit to head coach Mike Norvell. He made massive strides with his body from the beginning to the end of his time with the Seminoles. Farmer is an example of the development that Norvell and his coaching staff have put together over the years.
In four years at Florida State, Farmer appeared in 42 games, making 25 starts, while totaling 80 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, one forced fumble, and two pass deflections. He tied a career-high with five tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one sack in FSU's victory on the road against Clemson in 2023. Farmer was a starter on the ACC Championship team that same season.
The 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
