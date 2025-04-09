Former FSU football star visits New England Patriots

Nole Gameday

The former Seminole is earning interest ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jan 17, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; A New England Patriots helmet sits on a table at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
There are just over two weeks remaining until the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off in Green Bay. Teams around the league are doing their due diligence on prospects and arranging their boards ahead of the action.

Former Florida State defensive tackle Joshua Farmer is earning interest from multiple franchises as the draft gets closer and closer. He's improved his stock following performances at the Reese's Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine.

On Wednesday, Farmer was on a top-30 visit to the New England Patriots. The Patriots hold multiple selections in Farmer's range as they're slated to make six selections during the first 150 picks, including No. 38, No. 69, No. 77, No. 106, and No. 144.

This is a deep defensive line class and Farmer has a chance to be a top-100 selection. New England has a new head coach after hiring former star Mike Vrabel earlier this year.

Farmer was one of the first recruits to commit to head coach Mike Norvell. He made massive strides with his body from the beginning to the end of his time with the Seminoles. Farmer is an example of the development that Norvell and his coaching staff have put together over the years.

In four years at Florida State, Farmer appeared in 42 games, making 25 starts, while totaling 80 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, one forced fumble, and two pass deflections. He tied a career-high with five tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one sack in FSU's victory on the road against Clemson in 2023. Farmer was a starter on the ACC Championship team that same season.

The 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets

QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders


