FSU Football Misses On Top Defensive Lineman

Florida State's struggles on the recruiting trail have been well-documented over the past few months, even though the Seminoles pulled off a couple of wins as of late.

However, defensive line coach Terrance Knighton and EDGEs coach Nick Williams are quietly putting together a solid haul.

So far, the Seminoles hold four commitments on the defensive front, headlined by four-star DL Sam LeJeune, alongside four-star DE Anthony Cavallaro, three-star DE Jaxon Holly, and three-star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.

READ MORE: Florida State Lands Top-100 Safety Ta'Shawn Poole Over Georgia, Tennessee

Florida State would take another defensive lineman or two, if the right fit is out there. However, one of the Seminoles' top remaining targets just pledged elsewhere.

Four-Star DL Karlos May Picks Ohio State Over FSU, Other Finalists

Karlos May/Twitter

On Saturday afternoon, four-star defensive lineman Karlos May made his long-awaited decision.

After weighing his options and whittling things down to four contenders, May committed to Ohio State over Florida State, Auburn, and Georgia.

This isn't necessarily surprising, the Seminoles seemed to be on the outside looking in going into the announcement. Ohio State and Georgia were the perceived favorites.

Either way, Florida State stayed in pursuit and built a relationship with May. There could be an opportunity to flip him later this year, depending on how the Seminoles perform.

May visited Tallahassee twice this offseason, including his official visit last month.

Knighton is doing most of the heavy-lifting in this recruitment, and isn't someone to give up.

Since being hired at FSU, Knighton has flipped four-star defensive end LaJesse Harrold, four-star defensive lineman Tylon Lee, and four-star defensive end Jaemin Pinckney.

During his junior season at Ramsay High School, May totaled 43 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, and 2 interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. May recorded 5+ tackles in four consecutive games to conclude the campaign, including a season-high 7 total stops in a 14-7 loss to Jacksonville High School on November 7.

The 6-foot-3.5, 305-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 135 overall prospect, the No. 15 DL, and the No. 85recruit in Alabama in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds 16 verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 40 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Four-Star RB Jayden Miles

Four-Star WR Sean Green

Three-Star WR Majay Thompson

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Three-Star DE Jaxon Holly

Four-Star DL Sam LeJeune

Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.

Four-Star LB Jernard Albright

Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III

Three-Star LB CJ Ohuabunwa

Four-Star DB Ta'Shawn Poole

Four-Star DB Za'Kari Johnson

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

K Vance Fones

Who Does Florida State Have Along The Defensive Line For The 2026 Season?

Jordan Sanders, Redshirt Senior

Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior

Deante McCray, Redshirt Senior

Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Senior

Rylan Kennedy, Senior

Jalen Anderson, Junior

Mandrell Desir, Sophomore

Darryll Desir, Sophomore

Kevin Wynn, Redshirt Freshman

Tylon Lee, Redshirt Freshman

Earnest Rankins, Freshman

Franklin Whitley, Freshman

Jaemin Pinckney, Freshman

Wihtlley Cadeau, Freshman

Cam Brooks, Freshman

Chris Carbin, Freshman

Judah Daniels, Freshman

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