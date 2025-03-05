FSU Football offers No. 1 JUCO recruit, Georgia Bulldogs commitment
Florida State is continuing to expand its defensive line recruiting board as the spring approaches. New position coach Terrance Knighton is ready to rebuild the trenches and that starts with consistently getting talent into the program.
On Tuesday, the Seminoles extended an offer to three-star JUCO defensive lineman and Georgia commit, Seven Cloud. Ranked as the No. 1 junior college recruit in the country, Cloud has been pledged to the Bulldogs since December.
READ MORE: Florida State Board of Trustees unanimously votes to settle, end lawsuit against ACC
Cloud has picked up a couple of new suitors since the new year, including Miami and LSU. It's not believed that he's ever visited Florida State previously so the coaching staff will have to get on campus at some point within the next few months whether that's an official visit or an unofficial trip.
During his second season at the JUCO level, Cloud totaled 48 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one pass deflection, and three blocked kicks. He recorded a season-high ten tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one blocked kick in a 21-14 loss to Snow College on September 28.
Cloud will have two years of eligibility remaining when he signs with an FBS program in December. It will be no easy task to flip him from the Bulldogs. He grew up in the Peach State prior to suiting up for Butler Community College.
The 6-foot-4, 300-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 1 JUCO recruit, the No. 1 JUCO DL, and the No. 1 JUCO recruit from Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country. The Seminoles don't have a pledge from a defensive lineman at this stage but are hoping to change that in the near future.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive Tackle For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Darrell Jackson Jr.
Redshirt Junior Daniel Lyons
Redshirt Junior Jayson Jenkins
Junior Tyeland Coleman
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Sampson
Redshirt Freshman D'Nas White
Redshirt Freshman Jamorie Flagg
True Freshman Kevin Wynn
READ MORE: Duke Blue Devils star, projected no. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg exits with injury against FSU
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Former LSU standout gives major props to ex-FSU DE Jared Verse at NFL Combine
• FSU defensive tackle goes viral during NFL Combine 40-yard dash
• Former FSU Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald showcases accuracy at 2025 NFL Combine
• Best photos of former FSU stars Azareye'h Thomas, Joshua Farmer, and Ryan Fitzgerald at 2025 NFL Combine