FSU Football Predicted To Face Texas Longhorns in Early College Football Playoff Projection
With the 2024 College Football Season rapidly approaching, fans, players, and coaches will be looking at a vastly different postseason. The NCAA has moved to a 12-team playoff in favor of the four-team format that the league has been using for the past ten years.
Florida State will be chomping at the bit after being historically snubbed from last year's playoff which saw a mass exodus of players opting out of the Orange Bowl to prepare for the 2024 NFL Draft. Now, reloaded with the No. 7 transfer class in the country and a blend of veterans and talented freshmen, the 'Noles are set for an ACC Title repeat and a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Brad Crawford of 247Sports.com released his list of the potential teams to face off in the new format and has No. 3 Florida State vs. No. 6 Texas in the Peach Bowl.
The Seminoles, as the projected ACC champions, are anxious to show the committee they were deserving of a bid last year.- Brad Crawford, 247Sports.com
Interestingly enough, rival Florida is projected just outside of the playoff in a top-heavy SEC. Their schedule ends with bouts against Georgia, Texas, Ole Miss, LSU, and Florida State—a gauntlet for head coach Billy Napier to finish the year with a winning record. Crawford has the Gators pitted against Tulane in the Birmingham Bowl if they can break .500.
Meanwhile, Clemson—a team expected to be in contention with the Seminoles for the top of the ACC—is projected to have an inaugural bout with the Utah Utes in the Pop-Tarts Bowl missing the playoffs by a hair.
Miami has been projected to have a breakout season under head coach Mario Cristobal, who is entering his fourth year at the helm. They are coming off a lackluster (7-6, 3-5 ACC) record in 2023 and will need a 'prove it' year if they want to remain relevant in the ever-changing conference landscape of college football. Crawford has them making the playoffs ranked No. 10, facing No. 7 Ole Miss in the first round. That would obviously mean Florida State is the ACC Champion in this scenario.
Whether or not the Seminoles make it to the promised land remains to be seen. However, head coach Mike Norvell and Co. have put a stamp on the college football world and turned Florida State back into a national contender.
