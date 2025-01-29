Mike Norvell visits two Florida State pledges who are earning interest elsewhere
Florida State's coaching staff has already lost one commitment this week after four-star quarterback Brady Smigiel re-opened his recruitment. The Seminoles are working to ensure they don't lose any of the other foundational members of #Tribe26.
Earlier this week, head coach Mike Norvell made his way through the Sunshine State to meet with a plethora of recruits. Two of the notable stops were Norvell checking in with a pair of Florida State pledges, four-star safety Darryl Bell III and three-star safety Tedarius Hughes.
Bell III and Hughes have been committed to the Seminoles for quite some time but they've been earning interest from other programs. FSU is showing the pair that they remain a big priority to the program.
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 10 in the country.
Darryl Bell, Four-Star Safety
Bell III is coming off a standout junior campaign at Barbara Goleman High School where he totaled 51 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks, one fumble recovery, two blocked punts, one blocked kick, and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. He also caught two passes for 23 yards and another score. Bell III totaled a season-best eight tackles, one tackle for loss, and an interception that he took back 93 yards for a touchdown in a 20-7 victory against American High School on October 5.
The Florida native added seven tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, and a blocked kick in a 27-21 playoff defeat to Boca Raton High School on November 15. Bell III played a key role on a team that finished 6-5 and advanced to the postseason for the second straight year.
Bell III committed to Florida State in October of 2023. He's been on campus often since his decision, including for the home game against North Carolina in November. The Georgia Bulldogs recently joined his recruitment and the Seminoles need to keep showing Bell III how much the staff wants him in garnet and gold.
The 6-foot-0, 180-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 299 overall prospect, the No. 23 S, and the No. 44 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Tedarius Hughes, Three-Star Safety
Hughes had a big junior year for South Dade High School, contributing on both sides of the ball for a team that made the playoffs. He totaled 34 tackles, four tackles for loss, five pass deflections, and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. Hughes caught 12 passes for 187 yards and four scores. He also returned nine punts for 175 yards (19.4 yards per return) and another score.
The Florida native totaled a season-high six tackles, two tackles for loss, and one pass deflection in a 14-7 victory against Homestead High School on August 30. He reeled in five catches for 77 yards and two scores in a 48-13 victory against Santaluces High School on November 15.
Hughes committed to Florida State in July over other P4 suitors but he picked up an offer from the Florida Gators earlier this month. Miami has also been by to check in on him. Florida State needs to get him back on campus in the near future.
The 6-foot-2, 170-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 464 overall prospect, the No. 40 S, and the No. 71 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Who is committed to FSU in the 2026 class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
