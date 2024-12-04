Top JUCO Defensive Lineman Commits To Florida State Over Mississippi State, Illinois
Florida State is working furiously to bolster its 2025 recruiting class during the Early Signing Period. The Seminoles are coming off a weekend where they hosted multiple high school and JUCO prospects in Tallahassee.
The late trip paid off in the pursuit of at least one highly-touted defender. On Tuesday, three-star JUCO defensive lineman Tyeland Coleman announced he was signing with FSU over Mississippi State and Illinois. Coleman was in Tallahassee for an official visit just a few days ago. He's one of the top junior college recruits in the country after spending two years at Northwest Mississippi Community College
Coleman is coming off a sophomore season where he totaled 30 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and one pass breakup in 11 games. He had a career-high six tackles and one tackle for loss in a 33-31 win against Mississippi Gulf Coast on November 9. Coleman played in nine games during his first year with the program, recording eight tackles and a tackle for loss.
The Mississippi native, nicknamed 'Havoc', was offered by the Seminoles in October. He is listed at 6-foot-4, 285 pounds. As far as eligibility, Coleman has three years to play two at Florida State. He will likely play along the interior in garnet and gold.
Coleman is ranked as the No. 9 JUCO prospect, the No. 6 JUCO DL, and the No. 5 JUCO recruit in Mississippi in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
With the addition of Coleman, Florida State holds 14 verbal commitments in its 2025 class. The haul moves from No. 45 to No. 38 in the country. Coleman joins four-star defensive tackle Kevin Wynn, three-star defensive end Darryll Desir, and three-star defensive end Mandrell Desir along the defensive front in Tribe25.
The Early Signing Period lasts until Friday, December 6.
