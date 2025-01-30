Top quarterback Brady Smigiel, Father reveal why he decommitted from Florida State
Recruiting is an ever-changing and twisting game all the way up until high school prospects are officially enrolled on college campuses. Even then, programs can lose a player they recruited for years at seemingly the drop of a hat.
In the case of Florida State, quarterback recruiting has been a mixed bag since head coach Mike Norvell arrived in Tallahassee. The Seminoles have seen a signal-caller decommit in five of the last six recruiting cycles (Jeff Sims - 2020, Luke Altmyer - 2021, Nicco Marchiol - 2022, Chris Parson - 2023, Tramell Jones Jr. - 2025) and lost true freshman and 2024 signee, Luke Kromenhoek, to the transfer portal after less than a season with the program.
With the focus effectively turning to the 2026 class, FSU is going to be searching for a new quarterback once again. Earlier this week, four-star signal-caller Brady Smigiel backed off his commitment to the Seminoles. The decision came in the months following significant coaching changes within the program and a ton of other P4 schools picking up their pursuit of Smigiel.
READ MORE: Luke Petitbon shares Thomas Castellanos played role in recruiting him to Florida State
On Wednesday, Smigiel offered further insight into re-opening his recruitment in an interview with the Ventura County Star's Joe Curley. Florida State head coach Mike Norvell and offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn took a trip to California in January to ease his concerns about the transition to a new scheme.
Ultimately, Smigiel revealed that he informed FSU's staff about his plans to decommit on Sunday before going public with that decision a day later.
"I was just trying to hold on because I really like it over there," Smigiel said to Joe Curley of the Ventura County Star. “I held on for as long as I could. I had to make the best decision for me and my family.”
"Things have changed for me since I committed," Smigiel continued. "Now, I don't think it's the best opportunity for me to be successful at the next level."
Smigiel originally pledged to Florida State in June over a slew of offers from programs around the country. He was in town last sumer and returned to watch two games during the fall. Despite the disappointing 2-10 season, Smigiel stuck with #Tribe26.
Since the campaign concluded, the Seminoles have hired a new offensive coordinator, offensive line coach, and wide receivers coach. Plus, Norvell is handing over the reins to allow Malzahn to be the primary play-caller. The shifts forced Smigiel to re-evaluate his status.
“I feel like it was just slowly happening. I had a couple conversations with former players that settled it on Friday," Smigiel said. "It's just how college football is nowadays with the amount of change that’s happening. You kind of just have to play the game and do what’s best for you.”
Smigiel's father, Joe Smigiel, who coaches him at the prep level at Newbury Park High School, noted the family fell in love with Florida State but he had reservations about the situation working out. Joe said that it was up to Brady to make the final call.
“Our family fell in love with Tallahassee but Brady had to go through the process," Joe Smigiel said. "I had a pretty good idea that this wasn’t going to work, but I’m not the guy making the call. He has to be comfortable and he felt it wasn’t the right fit."
The elder Smigiel went on to state that he thinks "everybody is relieved" regarding the decommitment.
"The hardest part is he really likes Coach Norvell and coach Tony [Tokarz]," Joe Smigiel said. "I think they're looking at something different, too. I think everybody is relieved."
Florida State has since offered three blue-chip quarterbacks - Landon Duckworth, Keisean Henderson, and Bowe Bentley - and the coaching staff visited five-star prospect Jared Curtis on Wednesday. The Seminoles are moving on quickly from another unfortunate loss.
The 6-foot-5, 205-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 63 overall prospect, the No. 5 QB, and the No. 10 recruit in California in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 10 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2025 Season?
Senior Thomas Castellanos
Redshirt Sophomore Brock Glenn
Redshirt Sophomore Michael Grant
Redshirt Freshman Trever Jackson
True Freshman Kevin Sperry
READ MORE: four-star 6-foot-9 offensive tackle Chastan Brown commits to Florida State
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Florida State offers three quarterbacks after losing top #Tribe26 commitment
• Florida State lands standout local running back Amari Clemons
• Four former Florida State stars advance to Super Bowl LIX
• Obscene message in Doak Campbell Stadium proves even snow can't stop FSU-UF rivalry