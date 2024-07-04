Top Running Back Target Names FSU Football In Final Four
Rising seniors around the country are in decision mode with the high school football season quickly approaching.
Florida State is in the mix for some of the most highly-regarded recruits in the country and the program has started to find its footing on the trail as of late. On Wednesday evening, four-star running back Ousmane Kromah announced his final four after taking visits to contenders in June. The Seminoles made the cut alongside Georgia, Tennessee, and Auburn.
Kromah was in Tallahassee for the Garnet & Gold Spring Showcase in April before returning for his official visit last month. He ended off June in Athens, meaning the Bulldogs might hold the edge in this recruitment ahead of an announcement. Kromah hasn't named a specific date for a commitment just yet.
The Georgia native is coming off a junior season where he rushed 182 times for 1,783 yards with 20 touchdowns while catching 31 passes for 522 yards and nine more scores. Kromah helped guide Lee County High School to a playoff run.
The 5-foot-11, 200-pound running back is regarded as the No. 80 overall prospect, the No. 5 RB, and the No. 11 recruit in Georgia in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2025 class which ranks No. 37 in the country. The Seminoles are also closely pursuing four-star running back Byron Louis, who is considering FSU, Miami, and Wisconsin.
