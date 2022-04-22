2022 Florida State Seminoles Transfer Portal Tracker

A full look at the players who have departed and transferred in this offseason.

With the addition of the transfer portal, Florida State's coaching staff has spent much of the past three seasons attempting to rebuild a roster that was in bad shape when Mike Norvell took the job in December 2019. There have been steady improvements, but there is still a long way to go for the Seminoles to feel comfortable with what they have from top to bottom.

READ MORE: The Chris Parson Journal: Chapter Four

The mantra in 2022 has been no different as upwards of 16 non-contributors have departed from the program since December. Nine scholarship players entered the transfer portal between the end of the regular season and the conclusion of January.

Now that spring practice has concluded and exit meetings are taking place, another mass exodus is beginning. Five players with three years of experience or less have left Florida State over the past eight days. That doesn't factor in cornerback Jarvis Brownlee or running back Corey Wren, who moved on before the spring even ended.

On the flip side, the Seminoles have added ten transfers to the roster over the last few months. The majority of them, such as defensive end Jared Verse, linebacker Tatum Bethune, wide receiver Mycah Pittman, wide receiver Johnny Wilson, and running back Trey Benson, are primed to make an immediate impact on the field.

More attrition is expected to continue to occur leading up to the May 1 deadline and that means the coaching staff will take another peek at the transfer portal to search for players that fit the roster. As of now, Florida State sits at 81 of 85 allocated scholarships. They've brought in 25 new additions (15 high school, 10 transfers) and have up to seven more spots that can be filled due to the temporary rule passed by the NCAA.

READ MORE: Former Florida State linebacker announces transfer to new program

NoleGameday will be tracking the outgoing departures and where they land as well as the new additions that Florida State brings in prior to the 2022 season.

Departures (16)

- Jalen Goss, Offensive Tackle

Recruiting Class: 2018

Date Entered: 12/01/21

New School: FAMU

- Ira Henry, Offensive Guard

Recruiting Class: 2019

Date Entered: 12/02/21

New School: Memphis

- Jaleel McRae, Linebacker

Recruiting Class: 2019

Date Entered: 12/06/21

New School: Florida Atlantic

- Jayion McCluster, Linebacker

Recruiting Class: 2020

Date Entered: 12/07/21

New School: Alabama State

- Tru Thompson, Defensive Tackle

Recruiting Class: 2019

Date Entered: 12/07/21

New School: Jackson State

- Carter Boatwright, Tight End

Recruiting Class: 2020

Date Entered: 12/12/21

New School: Florida Atlantic

- Marcus Cushnie, Defensive End

Recruiting Class: 2021 (transfer)

Date Entered: 12/17/21

New School: UMass

- Parker Grothaus, Kicker

Recruiting Class: 2018

Date Entered: 12/18/21

New School: West Virginia

- Jordan Eubanks, Linebacker

Recruiting Class: 2021

Date Entered: 01/06/22

New School: UNLV

- Jarvis Brownlee, Cornerback

Recruiting Class: 2019

Date Entered: 03/24/22

New School: Louisville

- Corey Wren, Running Back

Recruiting Class: 2020

Date Entered: 03/29/22

New School: TCU

- Hunter Washington, Defensive Back

Recruiting Class: 2021

Date Entered: 04/14/22

New School: N/A

- Jordan Young, Wide Receiver

Recruiting Class: 2018

Date Entered: 04/14/22

New School: N/A

- Koby Gross, Tight End

Recruiting Class: 2021

Date Entered: 04/19/22

New School: N/A

- Jadarius Green-McKnight, Linebacker

Recruiting Class: 2020

Date Entered: 04/21/22

New School: N/A

- Quashon Fuller, Defensive End

Recruiting Class: 2019

Date Entered: 04/22/22

New School: N/A

Additions (10)

- Bless Harris, Offensive Tackle

Date Transferred: 11/14/21

Eligibility Remaining: Two Years

Former Program: Lamar

- Kayden Lyles, Center

Date Transferred: 12/16/21

Eligibility Remaining: One Year

Former Program: Wisconsin

- Mycah Pittman, Wide Receiver

Date Transferred: 12/19/21

Eligibility Remaining: Two Years

Former Program: Oregon

- Johnny Wilson, Wide Receiver

Date Transferred: 12/23/21

Eligibility Remaining: Three Years

Former Program: Arizona State

- Greedy Vance, Cornerback

Date Transferred: 12/27/21

Eligibility Remaining: Three Years

Former Program: Louisville

- Deuce Spann, Wide Receiver

Date Transferred: 01/01/22

Eligibility Remaining: Three Years

Former Program: Illinois

- Tatum Bethune, Linebacker

Date Transferred: 01/04/22

Eligibility Remaining: Two Years

Former Program: UCF

- Jared Verse, Defensive End

Date Transferred: 01/07/22

Eligibility Remaining: Three Years

Former Program: Albany

- Winston Wright Jr, Wide Receiver

Date Transferred: 01/09/22

Eligibility Remaining: Two Years

Former Program: West Virginia

- Trey Benson, Running Back

Date Transferred: 01/18/22

Eligibility Remaining: Three Years

Former Program: Oregon

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage on Florida State football this offseason.



What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!



Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook