All-conference tackle schedules official visit to Florida State

Florida State is already showing interest in multiple transfers across the country since the FBS Transfer Portal Window opened on Monday. The Seminoles are preparing for a massive official visit weekend from December 9-11 that will feature a mix of high school and portal prospects.

On Thursday night, FSU added to the list as UTEP offensive tackle transfer Jeremiah Byers announced an upcoming OV to Tallahassee. Byers, who the Seminoles offered on Monday, is quickly becoming one of the most coveted offensive linemen on the market.

The Texas native spent four seasons at UTEP, mostly contributing at right tackle. He started in 30 of his 33 career appearances, including 25 straight starts over the last two seasons. It's anticipated that he has two years of eligibily remaining and Byers is on an upward trajectory. He increased his PFF grade from 72.7 in 2021 to 81.0 in 2022. Byers was an all-conference selection last year and was recently named first-team all conference USA at the start of the week.

Byers would likely be an instant starter if he chooses Florida State. The Seminoles are returning Robert Scott at left tackle as well as Bless Harris and Darius Washington. However, Harris and Washington are probably better suited as interior prospects, which would work out perfectly as starting guards, Dillan Gibbons and D'Mitri Emmanuel, will graduate following the season.

It was crucial for the Seminoles to land an early visit and they have an opportunity to set the bar this weekend. Outside of Florida State, Byers has reported offers from Penn State, Missouri, Memphis, Texas Tech, Miami, Maryland, and UTSA.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout bowl season.



