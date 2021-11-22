WATCH: Mike Norvell fired up for Florida State versus Florida Gators

Florida State will be fighting for bowl eligibility this weekend in Gainesville against the Gators. Both teams coming into this matchup are 5-5 on the season and need one last win to go bowling and extend the season.

The Seminoles and Mike Norvell are coming off of a win against Boston College meanwhile the Florida Gators are coming off of an overtime loss to Missouri last Saturday evening.

Norvell has emphasized all throughout the season about responding and being ready every week and since the Seminoles' 0-4 start in September, they are now 5-2. The Florida State head coach mentioned during Miami week that he only talks about two games with his players before the season and that's Miami and Florida.

He understands the importance of these rivalries and the history that these in-state teams have with one another. During Monday's press conference to start off the week, Norvell showed some passion with his excitement for his squad's game in Gainesville.

The Seminoles will be facing the Florida Gators without head coach Dan Mullen after the Florida administration decided to part ways with the coach on Sunday. This will be Norvell's first contest with the team in Gainesville after last year's game was cancelled due to COVID-19.

The kickoff is set for 12 PM EST on ESPN.