BREAKING: Florida State lands defensive tackle transfer from Miami

The Seminoles have acquired one of the Hurricanes' top players on the defensive side of the ball.

The 45-day FBS Transfer Portal window opened on Monday for underclassmen and there has been a lot of activity around the country since then. Florida State has already lost seven players to the portal, including a pair of defensive tackles in redshirt sophomore Jarrett Jackson and redshirt freshman Shambre Jackson.

READ MORE: Former Florida State wide receiver declares for NFL Draft

On Wednesday, the Seminoles landed their first commitment from the portal since the conclusion of the regular season. Miami defensive tackle Darrell Jackson announced his decision to transfer earlier this week. After officially entering the portal earlier today, Jackson has publicly declared his intentions to commit to Florida State.

Jackson started all 12 regular season games for the Hurricanes in 2022, developing into one of their top options on the defensive line alongside Leonard Taylor. He recorded 27 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks. Jackson played his true freshman season at Maryland where he totaled 22 tackles before transferring to Miami. That means he'll have to acquire a hardship waiver to be eligible next season but that appears to be a legitimate option with a family member dealing with an illness.

The 6-foot-6, 300-pound defensive lineman was a high school teammate of Florida State redshirt freshman defensive tackle Joshua Farmer. He was also coached at the prep level by current FSU Director of Football Relations, Corey Fuller.

No image description

Jackson joins a room that includes redshirt sophomore Malcolm Ray, Farmer, true freshman Daniel Lyons, true freshman Bishop Thomas, true freshman Antavious Woody, and true freshman Ayobami Tifase. The Seminoles also have four-star KJ Sampson, and three-star Tavion Gadson committed in their 2023 class. It's unlikely, but there's still a possibility that star Fabien Lovett elects to return for a final season as well.

There shouldn't be much of a drop-off up-front, or on defense in general, for Florida State in 2023. Linebacker Kalen DeLoach, cornerback Renardo Green, cornerback Jarrian Jones, and defensive end Patrick Payton all announced their returns to the program on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Two Florida State defensive tackles no longer with program

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout bowl season.

