BREAKING: Florida State lands one of the top transfers on the market in Fentrell 'Deuce' Cypress

2023 isn't even a day old and Florida State is already having a heck of a New Year.

Earlier Sunday, star defensive tackle Fabien Lovett officially made his decision public to return to Tallahassee for another season. But, that wasn't the only piece of good news on the day.

A couple of hours later, one of the top players in the NCAA Transfer Portal, former Virginia cornerback Fentrell Cypress, announced that he was transferring to Florida State for his final two seasons of collegiate eligibility over LSU, UCLA, and others. Cypress is an elite prospect that the Seminoles focused in on over the last couple of weeks.

Head coach Mike Norvell commented on Cypress' addition shortly after it became official.

“This is another fantastic addition to our program,” Norvell said. “Fentrell is a great player who possesses the unique combination of length and athleticism. He has a huge upside and brings a proven track record of consistent playmaking into our defensive backfield. He has collected incredible experience at the college level while proving himself to be a smart and disciplined player whose success has shown up on the field, in the classroom and in the community. Fentrell is a tremendous fit for the Nole Family as we continue on our CLIMB moving forward.”

The South Carolina native was on Florida State's campus towards the end of December for an Official Visit, the only trip of his transfer recruitment. Cypress was able to meet with the coaching staff in person and watch the Seminoles break ground on a Football Only Facility, among other activities.

At the time, the current trajectory of the program was something that caught his eye.

"It equaled a lot of what I'm looking for," Cypress said previously. "Just the history of FSU, where they're going now, it's just something that interests me. Seeing how they've been progressing the last couple of years."

The Seminoles have a long history of placing defensive backs in the NFL and that figures to continue into the 2023 NFL Draft with star safety Jammie Robinson moving on. Cypress thinks that he can be the next man up.

"Florida State can be considered DBU and that's a big thing," Cypress said. "The coaching staff that's here right now are still continuing that journey and that history, teaching everybody everything that they need to know. I could definitely see myself building on that legacy of DBU."

The 6-foot, 184-pound cornerback is anticipated to have two seasons of eligibility remaining at the college level. He appeared in 18 games, with 15 starts, during his four-year career at Virginia. Cypress totaled 57 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, 15 pass deflections, and an interception with the Cavaliers.

Cypress is the seventh transfer to commit to Florida State during the recruiting cycle. The Seminoles have also landed former Miami defensive tackle Darrell Jackson, former South Carolina tight end Jaheim Bell, former Shorter tight end Kyle Morlock, former Colorado offensive lineman Casey Roddick, former UTEP offensive lineman Jeremiah Byers, former Auburn offensive lineman Keiondre Jones, and former Western Michigan defensive lineman Braden Fiske.

Florida State holds the No. 1 Transfer Portal class in the country according to 247Sports.

